Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Hideouts; Check Out This Complete Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest and most popular games created by Rockstar. The game has such a rich story, filled with a diverse set of characters that the players fall in love with. It has a massive playground which is incredibly detailed and activities that could keep players busy for hours at a time. The game also has many gangs that the player has to tackle throughout the game as they themselves are a member of a gang. Players have been thinking about the locations of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Hideouts.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Hideouts

RDR2 has a number of different types of rival gangs in the game. As the player is a member of an opposing gang, they constantly find themselves in conflict with other gangs and their members. The gangs of RDR2 differ according to region. There are 5 gangs in total, which the player has to tackle in RDR2 namely, O’Driscolls, Murfree Brood, Lemoyne Raiders, Del Lobo, and Laramie. These gangs have different sets of individuals as members with differing sets of weapons too. Here are the locations to all the RDR 2 Gang Hideouts:

O’Driscolls’ Hideout

This is the first gang Arthur Morgan will come across in the game. The game will also give subtle hints of Arthur and Dutch having a history with the gang and their leader Colm O’Driscoll. Their gang hideout can be found just towards the northeast side of Valentine, in the Cumberland Forest.

Murfree Brood's Hideout

Murfree Brood is a gang of psychotic individuals that do not care for human life even a bit. Arthur comes across this gang later in the game. Their gang hideout can be found at the western edge of Annesburg.

Lemoyne Raiders' Hideout

The second gang Arthur will come across is the Lemoyne Raiders, this is a group of extreme nationalists. This gang is housed east of Braithwaite manor and south of Caliga Hall near the Lanachee river in a place called Shady Belle.

Del Lobo's Hideout

The Del Lobo gang is the only gang with two hideouts in the game. Both the hideouts can be found in Austin. The first hideout is across the Montana river at Thieves Landing. The second hideout is at an iconic location of the previous Red Dead Redemption game, Fort Mercer, which falls southwest of Armadillo.

Laramie's Hideout

This gang has set up their hideout north of Strawberry, past the Wallace Station. The hideout is situated in the Hanging Dog ranch.

DLC gang's hideout

There’s one more gang hideout in RDR2 which has been added as a DLC. This hideout is located northwest of Armadillo, at the Twin Rocks.

