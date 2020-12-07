Red Dead Redemption 2 Guide: Learn Where To Find Wild Mint In RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the ambitious projects by Rockstar and they have delivered one of the best games out there today. RDR2 is such a vast, rich, and diverse game that players are known to lose track of time while playing the game. Other than the massive campaign of the game, RDR2 has a gigantic open world, with activities for days. Players can go around hunting, solve mysteries of a locality, and much more. Players have been asking where to find wild mint in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to find wild mint in RDR 2?

Players can gather many types of herbs and bushes from the wild in Red Dead Redemption 2. This plant life can have various uses such as health increase or vitality increase, among others. Players should keep an eye out for the plant life if they want to use the benefits. RDR2 Wild mint can be used to make the Minty Prime Beef recipe which helps to massively better the player’s health core. Wild mint location is one of the complicated questions as there is no exact RDR2 wild mint location. It’s a plant and it grows naturally in certain areas of the map just like real life.

Wild mint is a plant that grows near marshy areas, so players need to search near streams, marshy lands, and moist meadows. These plants are quite common and can be found easily while roaming the RDR2 map. Here are some of the areas that can be RDR2 wild mint locations:

Near Lake Owanjila in Strawberry

Near the fields west of Valentine

Red Dead Redemption 2 wintergreen berries location

There is a lot of plant life in RDR2. These plants have special uses in the game. Some of these plants can be used to enhance cooking, it can be used for crafting or just plainly for feeding the horse or Arthur. One of the popular plants in RDR 2 is the wintergreen berries and players have been wondering about Red Dead Redemption 2 wintergreen berries location.

Wintergreen berries are really tiny shrubs with red berries that can be easily missed if not paid attention to. These berries are found in the forests of New Hanover and Ambarino and there are some places that will guarantee the presence of these berries, these locations are:

Cumberland Forest

South of Fort Wallace

Along the train tracks near Annesburg

