Red Dead Redemption 2 Pelts Guide - All You Need To Know About Pelt Selling

For the players of RDR2, one of the best sources of income is collecting and selling perfect pelts. This is also how the players can access some of the most stylish outfits of the main character, Arthur. Not only that, but pelt selling is also considered as one of the most fun diversions in Red Dead Redemption 2. Continue reading to know about where to sell pelts in RDR2.

After you are done with gathering enough pelts and storing it on the back of the horse, the time comes to find places where these pelts can be sold. The players can sell the pelts in the below-mentioned ways:

Sell the pelts at a general store in the town.

Second, you can donate them to Mr Pearson at the camp.

Third, you can take the best pelts you have and hand it over to the Trapper for crafting new equipment. To do this, just sell the skins when you are at the Trapper, and they’ll show up in his inventory for crafting equipment.



Although selling pelts can be done at most of the general stores and at the stores that sell hunting equipment in RDR2. The best thing to do is to save the best skins you have for crafting. When players are in the early stages of the game, probably the best place to sell the pelts is Valentine, due to the fact that there will be a lot of different kinds of shops there.

First, open the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Now log in with your Rockstar account data. Create a new account if you don't already have one.

Click Red Dead Redemption 2 on the left side of your game library.

Next, click on Pre-load.

Finally, you just need to choose an install location that will have enough space for the files.

At least a disk space of 110 GB must be free for installing the preload.

Click on "INSTALL".

Now the Rockstar Launcher will start downloading the game data.

After the installation, you will be able to start the game by going to your library.

