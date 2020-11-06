Last Updated:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations: List Of All 30 Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most loved adventure games by gamers around the world. However, players are confused about dinosaur bones locations in RDR2.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
red dead redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most intriguing games available on Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Players find RDR2 unique as it is set in Texas north of the Rio Grande, while Nuevo Paraiso represents the northeastern parts of Mexico. While the players are enjoying the game to the fullest, they are confused about Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.  

Details about Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 developers are taskmasters as every interface in the game, requires you to unlock it by reach at a certain level. Nevertheless, to collect Dinosaur Bones in RDR2 one must know everything about them, including the number of bones available, locations and who to give for rewards. Many players find it quite difficult to understand but it is simple.

All a player needs to do is find a Paleontologist who needs your help for Dinosaur Bones Locations. You will be giving the locations of all the bones to the Paleontologist called Deborah MacGuiness. She will be responsible to give you certain rewards. So, head towards finding all the bones in the game.

Also Read | How To Dual Wield In RDR2 Online? Learn To Unlock, Buy Second Holster And More

List of all 30 Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations

The Heartlands Dinosaur Bone Locations

  • Heartlands Cliff Face
  • Heartlands Abandoned Shack 
  • Heartlands South Gorge 
  • Heartlands Oil Field Dinosaur
  • Heartlands Grassy Hill Dinosaur
  • Heartlands Northern Boundary

Cumberland Forest Dinosaur Bone Locations

  • Six Point Overlook 
  • Bacchus Station

Roanoke Ridge, New Hanover Dinosaur Bone Locations

  • Roanoke Ridge Overlook
  • Roanoke Ridge Valley Overlook 
  • Roanoke Ridge Kamassa River 
  • Roanoke Ridge Van Horn

Lemoyne/ Scarlett Meadows, Lemoyne

  • Heartlands Dewberry Creek 
  • Scarlett Meadows Dewberry Creek
  • Ambarino Dinosaur Bone Locations

Also Read | Best horse in RDR2 online: Where to buy the best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 online?

Grizzlies East, Ambarino

  • Grizzlies Calumet Ravine
  • Grizzlies Dakota River Ledge
  • Grizzlies Northern Boundary 
  • Grizzlies O'Creagh's Run Overlook

Grizzlies West, Ambarino

  • Grizzlies Rock Wall

West Elizabeth Dinosaur Bone Locations

Big Valley, West Elizabeth

  • Big Valley Rocky Slope
  • Big Valley Beryl's Dream Overlook
  • Big Valley Northern Cave

Also Read | Genshin Impact Wagging Tongues predict Liben's location of Day 7

New Austin Dinosaur Bone Locations

Hennigan's Stead

  • Hennigan's Stead Pike's Basin 
  • Hennigan's Stead San Luis River

Cholla Springs 

  • Cholla Springs High Desert
  • Cholla Springs Jorge's Gap

Gaptooth Ridge

  • Gaptooth Ridge North Tumbleweed 
  • Gaptooth Ridge South Tumbleweed

Rio Bravo

  • Rio Bravo Del Lobo Rock
  • Rio Bravo San Luis River 

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Skye Larsen decision explained: Kill or Upload?

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND