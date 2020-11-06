Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations: List Of All 30 Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most intriguing games available on Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Players find RDR2 unique as it is set in Texas north of the Rio Grande, while Nuevo Paraiso represents the northeastern parts of Mexico. While the players are enjoying the game to the fullest, they are confused about Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 developers are taskmasters as every interface in the game, requires you to unlock it by reach at a certain level. Nevertheless, to collect Dinosaur Bones in RDR2 one must know everything about them, including the number of bones available, locations and who to give for rewards. Many players find it quite difficult to understand but it is simple.

All a player needs to do is find a Paleontologist who needs your help for Dinosaur Bones Locations. You will be giving the locations of all the bones to the Paleontologist called Deborah MacGuiness. She will be responsible to give you certain rewards. So, head towards finding all the bones in the game.

List of all 30 Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations

The Heartlands Dinosaur Bone Locations

Heartlands Cliff Face

Heartlands Abandoned Shack

Heartlands South Gorge

Heartlands Oil Field Dinosaur

Heartlands Grassy Hill Dinosaur

Heartlands Northern Boundary

Cumberland Forest Dinosaur Bone Locations

Six Point Overlook

Bacchus Station

Roanoke Ridge, New Hanover Dinosaur Bone Locations

Roanoke Ridge Overlook

Roanoke Ridge Valley Overlook

Roanoke Ridge Kamassa River

Roanoke Ridge Van Horn

Lemoyne/ Scarlett Meadows, Lemoyne

Heartlands Dewberry Creek

Scarlett Meadows Dewberry Creek

Ambarino Dinosaur Bone Locations

Grizzlies East, Ambarino

Grizzlies Calumet Ravine

Grizzlies Dakota River Ledge

Grizzlies Northern Boundary

Grizzlies O'Creagh's Run Overlook

Grizzlies West, Ambarino

Grizzlies Rock Wall

West Elizabeth Dinosaur Bone Locations

Big Valley, West Elizabeth

Big Valley Rocky Slope

Big Valley Beryl's Dream Overlook

Big Valley Northern Cave

New Austin Dinosaur Bone Locations

Hennigan's Stead

Hennigan's Stead Pike's Basin

Hennigan's Stead San Luis River

Cholla Springs

Cholla Springs High Desert

Cholla Springs Jorge's Gap

Gaptooth Ridge

Gaptooth Ridge North Tumbleweed

Gaptooth Ridge South Tumbleweed

Rio Bravo

Rio Bravo Del Lobo Rock

Rio Bravo San Luis River

