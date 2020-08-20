Remnant From The Ashes PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended System Specifications

Remnant: From the Ashes is one of the popular third-person shooter games from Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment. The title did not garner much attention at the time of release, however, it soon gained massive popularity within the co-op multiplayer gaming community. It is available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. But before you boot up the title on your PC, you need to make sure that your system meets the necessary hardware requirements to run the game. So, let’s take a look at Remnant From The Ashes PC requirements.

Remnant From the Ashes PC requirements

Minimum system specifications

Here is the list of basic requirements that your system needs to meet in order to run Remnant From the Ashes on your PC on low settings:

Operating System: Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i3-7350K (4.20 GHz) or better

RAM: 8 GB

Hard disk: 20 GB available space

Video card: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon RX 470 with 2 GB dedicated VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended system specifications

You can play Remnant From the Ashes at lower settings on your system, however, it is a graphically intensive title and it isn’t ideal to run it at the above settings. This is because you may likely encounter some unwanted issues or lags hindering the gameplay. Therefore, let us check out the hardware specifications that are recommended to run the game on. Here are the recommended PC specifications for Remnant From the Ashes:

Operating System: Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 (3.70 GHz) or better

RAM: 8 GB

Hard disk: 20 GB available space

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 4 GB dedicated VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Download Remnant From the Ashes for free on PC

Remnant: From the Ashes is the latest free video game available on the Epic Games Store. As with earlier giveaways from Epic, gamers can claim their free copy of the title until August 20, and keep the game forever.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store