Resident Evil Village Dimitrescu: Know All About This Tall Lady In Resident Evil 8

The origins of Dimitrescu are a mystery, in particular the questions of her age, and if she was born with a Progenitor disease or contracted it later. Like many others in the region, Dimitrescu was a follower of a Satanic witch-cult which practised vampirism and human sacrifice, possibly for sustenance. She was already regularly engaging in vampirism during the 1950s. Continue reading the article to know more about the Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu.

Resident Evil Village Dimitrescu

Alcina Dimitrescu is a mutant human noblewoman of unspecified rank. Resident to an Eastern European country, she inherited Castle Dimitrescu, a fortress controlled by the family since its Medieval inception. For a duration of 70 years between the 1950s and 2020s, she was related to a series of violent homicides. Dimitrescu lives with three women whom she considers her daughters.

The design and look, and height bears a resemblance to the Japanese urban legend Hachishakusama. Both are pale, very tall, and are known to wear wide-brimmed hats. However, Alcina Dimitrescu seems to target mostly female victims of all ages and Hachishakusama targets children

Her last name, Dimitrescu, is a name of Greek origin, though using the Slavic version, with a Romanian patronym, -escu, so the name would be translated as 'son of Dimitr'. A story trailer shown off during September 2020's PS5 showcase is a creepy setup to the game's story partly through the lens of an animated storybook. The village that envelops RE8 seems like an appropriately demented destination with deadly forest.

Resident Evil 8 Requirements Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-6350 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R7 265 with 2GB Video RAM

Resident Evil 8 Requirements Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

