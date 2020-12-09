Rocket League 1.88 Update Patch Notes Bring Redesigned Esports Shop

Psyonix has rolled out the next major update for its free to play vehicular soccer game Rocket League. The new rocket league 1.88 update 1.88 is now live across all platforms and it brings plenty of new content to the game which includes enhanced support for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, redesigned Esports Shop, important bug fixes and more. Let us take a look at everything coming with the new Rocket League update.

Rocket League patch notes 1.88

Here's a look at the official Rocket League patch notes:

The Headlines

Esports Shop redesign

Enhanced Xbox Series X / Series S support

New content creator community flags

New game content

Community Flags

Athena

FluuMP

JohnnyBoi_i

JonSandman

JZR

Lethamyr

Linkuru

MERTZY

Musty

PhantomACE

SunlessKhan

Monstercat Flags

Au5

Chime

Jack Newsome

Rome in Silver

Sullivan King

Changes and updates

Enhanced Xbox Series X / Series S support

A new Video Quality dropdown has been added under Settings > Video for users on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This will enable users to play the game with “Performance” or “Quality” settings as outlined here:

Xbox Series X

Quality - 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

Performance - Game runs at 2688×1512 at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI displays at 4K

Xbox Series S

Quality - 1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

Performance - Game runs at 1344×756 at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI displays at 1080p

Tactical Quick Chat

A new ‘Tactical Quick Chat Only,” feature has been added in Settings > Gameplay > Text Chat

When enabled, all chat messages will be invisible to you except for these Quick Chats: All yours, Centering, Defending, Go for it, I got it, In position, Incoming, Need boost, Take the shot, Faking, Bumping, On your left, On your right, and Passing.

Esports Shop

The Esports Shop has been redesigned from the ground up

The Shop has been divided into regions - North America and Europe

Each team will be fully visible in their region’s part of the Esports Shop

Item rotation has been removed - Items can be purchased directly from your team’s Esports Shop page

UI

Several aesthetic and colour changes have been made

Changed name of ‘Options’ to ‘Settings’ in the main menu and throughout the game

In the post-match screen, a new ‘Options’ button will show the following: Mute/Report Player, Change Presets, and Settings

Bug fixes

Nintendo Switch - Splitscreen play has been added

Nintendo Switch - Fixed a bug causing tabs to automatically scroll with viewing inventory

Adjusted exhaust flames on the Imperator DT5

Image credits: Rocket League