Rocket League Sensitivity Settings: Know The Best Sensitive Settings You Must Choose

Rocket League developed by Pysonix is amongst the most favourite video games of many pro players. The vehicular soccer game challenges the mind to enjoy the game through many of its complexities and enthrallment. It was first introduced for Microsoft Windows and later it rolled out on PlayStation, Xbox One and now it is available for all gaming consoles including Nintendo Switch, macOS, Macintosh operating systems, and Linux. While players love this game, they always try out new Rocket League sensitivity settings to understand their preferences. If you are wondering about the best Rocket League settings, here is a simple guide to understanding the best sensitivity controls.

Best Rocket League sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings are important to know and change as it gives a player a better understanding of how they prefer playing this game. Sensitivity should go along with the Deadzone if you’re using a controller. Let’s take a quick look at those.

Deadzone Shape

Deadzone Shape is only available on PC so many players do not understand it. For all the PC gamers, this is Rocket League pro settings which many people are not familiar with. However, known gamers like Turbopolsa and ViolentPanda both use the cross shape instead of the square as it helps them use the interface much more easily than others.

Deadzone

The Deadzone interface is required to be pushed to move in a certain direction. It is rather simple that the if your sensitivity is low, you have to push the Analogue stick a lot before it registers that you are pushing it in that direction. So in simple terms the lower the Rocket League sensitivity setting, the quicker it will start recognizing the movement; the higher the Rocket League sensitivity setting, the more delayed it will be. However, as per several gamers, if you put the setting at 0.50, you will have to push the Analogue stick halfway before it recognizes that you are going that direction. However, players like Turbopolsa and ViolentPanda use 0.05 and 0.04 to make it easier to play without affecting the mouse.

Aerial Sensitivity

Being one of the most complex Rocket League Sensitivity settings, this setting is dependent on how sensitive the car is at turning and rotating while you are in the air. It is noticed that there is a huge difference at how sensitive the game is on PC compared to Xbox in comparison to playing on Xbox and PC. On PC, pro players such as Turbopolsa at 1.3. and ViolentPanda keep their Aerial sensitivity at 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. However, on Xbox, many prefer higher Aerial sensitivity like 2.3 or 2.5 and it still feels similar to the PC settings. The sensitivity differs quite considerably on Switch or PlayStation but it is observed that many use 1.8 and 2.5 settings for Xbox and Switch.

Steering Sensitivity

Akin to the aerial sensitivity, steering sensitivity is also about how a vehicle functions like making a turn. The only difference is that this Rocket League sensitivity setting is on the ground. Most players have this set at the same number as their aerial sensitivity. Rocket League pro setting of Turbopolsa ViolentPanda is the same at 1.3 and 1.1 like their aerial sensitivity.

