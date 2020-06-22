'The Last Of Us 2' SPOILERS: Does Tommy Die In The Action-adventure Game?

Naughty Dogs' The Last Of Us 2 has been launched and there have been many speculations about the game. As the dark game of the dark time unfolds, many unexpected deaths are on its way. Fans and critics have found these storyline twists and character developments both exciting and disappointing. Several twists that you will experience in the game will be unexpected, The Last Of Us 2 has many brutal deaths and chilling moments.

However, the story of the game is a key element as it answers every aspect of how the characters will act and what is their state of mind. While many are enjoying this masterpiece, some are asking "does Tommy die in The Last Of Us 2" and what happens to him. If you are amongst these people, here is all we know. The content ahead consists of The Last Of Us 2 spoilers and it might ruin the experience of the game.

Does Tommy die in The Last Of Us 2?

Joel and Tommy are good friends and there is no doubt that Joel feels free to share his feelings with him. Tommy is such a good associate to Joel and Ellie. If Tommy died, it'll shatter many hopeful hearts, but is he dead? While you'll find an answer, you will also go through a huge heartbreak in the process.

Tommy in The Last Of Us 2 is seen sitting and listening to Joel's story where he tells him that he saved Ellie from dying in the hands of several doctors. It was a hard call for Joel as he has to kill many doctors and soldiers in the process. In this story, we understand that a doctor named Jerry was also killed by Joel. Jerry was Abby's father.

When Joel and Tommy were sharing a private moment where the two are understanding the former's past, Abby comes with her henchmen and she hears the entire story. Abby is angry and filled with hatred. In her quest to find revenge, she starts hitting Joel brutally while her henchmen hold Tommy. As soon as Tommy yells at her to stop, Boom, she shoots him. Yes, Abby shoots Tommy and he is seen lying on the ground unconscious. Abby kills Joel and later leaves Ellie alive after she has passed out.

Is Tommy dead? The answer is No. We are not sure how he survived the gunshot but he surely has some facial disfigurements including a missing eye. However, Tommy in The Last Of Us 2 gets obsessed with finding out Abby's whereabouts which ends up him splitting up with Maria. Later on, he is seen coming to meet Ellie with Abby's location to go on a voyage of revenge.

