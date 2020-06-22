All Punch Cards In Fortnite Season 3; Here's An Extensive List And How To Get Them

Fortnite Season 3 has arrived with a flooded map providing its players with the opportunity to enjoy skiing on sharks and more. However, there have been some changes in the game apart from the watery map and sharks. The season 3 introduced players with Marauders, new Mythic weapons, Kit and Fortnite Punch cards. Many players are wondering what are all Punch cards in Fortnite and what do they do? If you are wondering the same here is all we know about them and their extensive list.

What are all Punch cards in Fortnite?

Fortnite Punch Cards in Season 3 are similar Battle Medals in Season 2. These cards contribute to boosting one's XP (experience points). This allows players to quickly level up and unlock their Fortnite Battle Pass skins and cosmetics. Several Fortnite Punch Cards are quite simple to unlock. However, it requires a lot of time and effort throughout the new season of Fortnite. Below is an extensive list of all Punch Cards in Fortnite Season 3.

List of all Punch cards in Fortnite Season 3 (Season 3 Punch Cards)

Section A

Survivor – Top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

Victory Tour – Win matches in different modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, Unknown)

Section B

Hoarder – Simultaneously held 999 of each building resource

Stockpile – Building Materials harvested (1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,00,000)

Living Off the Land – Foraged items gathered or consumed (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Lumberjack – Trees destroyed (25, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000)

Section C

Care Package – Supply Drops Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

Luck of the Llama – Supply Llamas Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

Balloon Buster – Shot down a supply drop

Finders Keepers – Rare Chests Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

Munitions Scavenger – Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)

Treasure Hunter – Chests Searched (10, 50, 100, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)

Section D

Enforcer – Players eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000)

That’s a Lotta Damage – Damage dealt to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,00,000, 2,500,000)

Get Off My Lawn – Marauders eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Like a Boss – Henchmen eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Section E

Weapon Whisperer – Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

Bullseye – Sniper Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

From Downtown – Opponents eliminated from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50)

Trusty Sidearm – Pistol eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

High Explosives – Explosives eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Spray & Pray – SMG eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

I Call Shotgun – Shotgun eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Lock and Load – Assault Rifle eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Pick Your Battles – Eliminated an opponent with a pickaxe

Section F

Back On Your Feet – Teammates revived (5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

Turn It Off and On Again – Teammates rebooted (1, 5, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Section G

Reel It In – Fishing Spots used (3, 15, 75, 250, 500)

Yeehaw! – Rode a Loot Shark using Harpoon or fishing pole

Hooked – Fish caught (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)

Section H

Rags to Riches – Upgrade your weapon to any rarity. (10, 25, 50, 250)

Grey to Gold – Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

Apples to Oranges – Sidegraded a weapon

Section I

Weapons Expert – Different Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

Streaking – Elimination streak accolades, by eliminating people in a row (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6)

First! – Different “First in the Match” accolades (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop)

Section J

Centurion – Reach season level 100

Bite-Sized – Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000)

Weekly Challenges – Weekly Challenges completed (5, 10, 20, 40, 60)

Double-Dipping – Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200)

Completionist – Completed Punch Cards (3, 5, 10, 20, 40)

Leave Your Legacy – Legacies earned during Season 3 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50)

Section K

Green is Good – Collect Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40)

Purple is Precious – Gather Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)

Section L

Good Manners – Thank the Bus Driver by pressing B while inside the battle bus (3, 10, 50, 100)

Give it a Whirl – Use a Whirlpool

Yeet! – Throw an item by selecting it in your inventory, right-click and then press left.

Shake it Off – Shakedown a Henchman (3, 10, 50, 100)

Section M

Weirdly Specific – Danced while riding a zipline in the store.

