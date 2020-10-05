Genshin Impact: Where To Find Cor Lapis To Ascend Keqing & Chongyun?

Genshin Impact has completed its first week since its launch on September 28, 2020. The newly-launched game has given the gaming community something new despite it being a free-to-play game. Genshin Impact is deemed by many to be a rip off of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, with its innovative take at the Battle Pass system and unlocking Multiplayer mode, it stands true to its nature. Apart from this, Genshin Impact is full of incredible characters, powers, plants, items, and more that provide users with challenging consequences. And now, many players are wondering about "where to find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Where to find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is full of secret treasures and items everywhere in the game. Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact is one of the essential materials in the game. This treasure comes in two different locations, and it is commonly known as "Cor Petrae." It is used to ascend to major characters, Chongyung and Keqing, as a "Character Ascension" material. So, here are details about all two Cor Lapis locations.

Cor Lapis location details

Cor Lapis is majorly found under cliffs in Liyue, however, it is also found in Mount Hulao. If you are visiting Liyue, you might find it quite difficult to harvest the material because you will have to go around this high-level area. Nevertheless, Genshin Impact Cor Lapis can be found on any of the cliffs in Liyue especially at the top. Many players consider that Mount Hulao is one of the best places to farm for Cor Lapis. Unlike Liyue, you will have to search for this material by following the path that leads up the side of the mountain.

It is advisable that before you go to harvest Cor Lapis in the game, you must be prepared with the knowledge of how to farm them. Cor Lapis is a strong material, and it can deal with an ample amount of damage, so you will have to use heavy attacks. Make sure you know that ascending Chongyun and Keqing using Cor Lapis will require to get 168 pieces each and only then you fully ascend these characters.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

