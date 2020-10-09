Rogue Company System Requirements: How To Download The Game On Your PC?

Rogue Company is a brand new multiplayer third-person shooter game from First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios. Apart from being released as a free-to-play title across all major gaming consoles, the game is also available on Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. However, if you are a PC user who is planning to dive into the new multiplayer title, you will need to make sure that your PC can actually run the video game. So, let us quickly walk you through the Rogue Company PC requirements.
Here is a look at the minimum requirements that your PC needs to meet to run Rogue Company on low settings:
Players shouldn't face any major issues while playing Rogue Company at lower PC settings; however, it is ideal to play the third-person shooter game with high PC specifications so as to avoid any issues or unwanted lags during your gameplay. Therefore, let us check out the PC hardware that is actually recommended for playing Rogue Company on. Here is a list of the recommended specifications for playing Rogue Company on your WIndows PC.
Here are the steps to download Rogue Company on your PC right now:
Step 1: Head over to the Epic Games Store.
Step 2: Type "Rogue Company" in the search bar which is located in the upper-right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Tap 'Enter' to get the results.
Step 4: Now, you will see a short trailer of the video game. Just below the trailer, there is a 'Get' button. Click on it to install the game on your computer.
Step 5: Once the game is successfully installed, it will appear in your library.
Image credits: Rogue Company