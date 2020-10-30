RX 6000 Price And Specifications: Know All About Upcoming AMD RX 6000 Graphic Cards

On October 28, AMD released the starting three Radeon RX 6000 Series which are known as Big Navi cards. This was just a few weeks after they had announced the Ryzen 5000 series cards. The three cards include Radeon RX 6900 XT which can go up against the most powerful graphics card, Nvidia RTX 3090. The other two graphics cards are RX 6800 XT and RX 6800

AMD Graphics Cards RX 6000 Price and Specifications

After AMD claimed that their Ryzen 5950X is the fastest processor in the world in every way possible, the company now decided to reveal another new and much better model which they claim to be the world’s fastest graphics card. The card is named Radeon RX 6900 XT and is built using the new RDNA 2 architecture. This was also known as Navi 21 and is faster than Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090.

The RX 6000 cards will support DirectX 12 Ultimate and along with completely new and unique features like Infinity Cache, Smart Access Memory, and Rage Mode. These three new AMD Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be able to easily deliver the best in the world 4K and 1440p performance in the most demanding AAA gaming titles

Whether you’re playing AAA games at 4K or seeking ultra responsiveness in esports titles, the @AMDRyzen 5000 Series coupled with the @Radeon RX 6000 Series make AMD the ultimate choice for your next generation PC gaming platform. #GameOnAMD



RX 6000 Release Date and Price

AMD is carefully pricing the RX 6000 series from a totally competitive point of view. Below mentioned is the price of all these cards.

The RX 6900 XT will be available at a price of $999,

The RX 6800 will be available at a price of $649,

Finally, the RX 6800 will be available at a price of $579.

The launch date for these RX 6800 cards starts from November 18, and RX 6900 XT will be launched on December 8. As for the RX 6000 pre-order, there is no news about it from AMD as to when the gamers will be able to start ordering this graphics card. Below is a list of complete specs for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and AMD Radeon RX 6800 respectively:

Stream Processors: 5120? (80 CUs), 4608? (72 CUs), 3840 (60 CUs)

ROPs: 128, 128, 96

Game Clock: 2015MHz, 2015MHz, 1815MHz

Boost Clock: 2250MHz, 2250MHz, 2105MHz

Throughput (FP32): 20.6 TFLOPs, 18.6 TFLOPs, 13.9 TFLOPs

Memory Clock: 16 Gbps GDDR6, 16 Gbps GDDR6, 16 Gbps GDDR6

Memory Bus Width: 256-bit, 256-bit, 256-bit

VRAM: 16GB, 16GB, 16GB

Infinity Cache: 128MB, 128MB, 128MB

Total Board Power: 300W, 300W, 250W

Manufacturing Process: TSMC 7nm, TSMC 7nm, TSMC 7nm

Transistor Count: 26.8B, 26.8B, 26.8B

Architecture: RDNA2, RDNA2, RDNA2

GPU: Navi 21, Navi 21, Navi 21

Launch Date: 12/08/2020, 11/18/2020, 11/18/2020

Launch Price: $999, $649, $579

