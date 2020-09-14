Xbox Series X And S To Be Launched On November, 10; Read Details

Xbox Series X and series s are going to be officially launched on November 10. Series X, which will be a lot more powerful than Series S, has impressive specs like Quick Resume for suspending multiple games, Dynamic Latency Input, Variable Refresh Rate, and a lot more. Read on to know about both the console variants.

Also read | Midas Flopper And Vendetta Flopper: Legendary Items In Season 4 Fortnite

Xbox Series X and Series S: Specifications and Price

Both the consoles are going to be available very soon, on November 10th. While the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 and the Series S is priced at $299, they both will be receiving a lot of love from the fans who are waiting to get their hands on either of them on the launch date. It will be seen soon enough if the more expensive Series X will meet the expectations that its price has already set in the minds of everyone.

XBOX Series X Features

Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful game console ever

The Release date is set for November 10 with pre-orders starting from September 22

Xbox X Price starts at $499

It can give a performance of 4K at 60 FPS

8K at 120 fps support

Ray tracing

Capable of instantly fast load times

USB 3.2 external HDD support

4K UHD Blu-ray drive

Specifications of this console are as follows: Custom AMD Zen 2 CPU, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB GDDR6 memory, 12 teraflops RDNA 2 GPU

Also read | Valorant Download Size: How To Download Valorant On Windows PC

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Xbox Series X will launch on November 10, 2020. It will cost $499 (ERP). pic.twitter.com/YhVPDRL2Bq — Xbox Series X News (@XboxSeriesXInfo) September 9, 2020

September 22 is when those who are interested can start pre-ordering the Xbox Series X consoles which will be available in most of the major retailers. Additionally, signing up for Xbox All Access will allow the customers to directly upgrade to a Series X console in November.

Also read | Apex Legends PC Requirements: System Requirements And Steps To Download The Game

Xbox Series S

The speculations that Xbox will be launching a cheaper version of the Xbox Series X were confirmed by the company when they revealed this console and called it to as the smallest Xbox ever. Xbox S price is set at $299 which is considerably lower than the expensive variant. The date of release is November 2020. Here are the specs for this console.

CPU: 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz with SMT enabled)

GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 20 compute units @ 1.565GHz

GPU power: 4 TFLOPS

SoC: Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

RAM: 10GB GDDR6 (8GB @ 224GB/s, 2GB @ 56GB/s)

Performance target: 1440p @ 60fps, up to 120fps

Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD (2.4GB/sec uncompressed, 4.8GB/s compressed)

Expandable storage: 1TB Expansion Card (matches same spec as internal)

Display out: HDMI 2.1

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Also read | TFT Fates Set 4 Official Release Date Announced: Know All About TFT Fates Items, Tier List

Promo Image Credits: Microsoft Xbox