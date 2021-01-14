Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Game: Know The Release Date, Price And More Details

Major scale movies are often turned into flagship games to increase the span of the franchise onto more platforms. This move is mostly used as a promotional tactic, but the games are released around the release date of the movie. This isn’t the case for the game that is inspired by the movie Scott Pilgrim vs The World. Many of the players want to know more about Scott Pilgrim vs The World Game.

Scott Pilgrim VS The World Game

Scott Pilgrim vs The World game came out in 2010 for the PS3 and the Xbox 360. This game was a side scroller brawler that was inspired by the comic and movie. Scott Pilgrim vs The World game is still considered to be one of the best sides scroller licensed games to date. For the longest time players weren’t able to download the game as it was only available on the previous-gen consoles. The game has now reached its 10-year anniversary and it is doing something special to commemorate this milestone.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World release date

Scott Pilgrim vs The World release date has been set for the 14th of January 2021. On this date, the game will be available for download on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia and many are wondering about the Scott Pilgrim vs the World Price. This game will be coming on to the current consoles for a special occasion and just for this special occasion, the developers have provided the players with 3 different editions of the game that they can purchase. Here is the Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Price for all editions:

Standard Edition: 35$

Classic Edition: 55$ - It contains a full-color instruction booklet, deluxe plastic clamshell case with a reversible cover sheet, sticker sheet, physical soundtrack CD, a commemorative concert ticket, and an overworld map.

K.O. edition: 140$ - It contains whatever was included in the Classic Edition plus a roadie collector's case box with working lights and sound. It also includes Sex Bob-omb guitar picks, an enamel pin, and full-sized wooden drumsticks.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World Complete Edition will not only include the full game, but also a DLC pack for the players. The game will also include some of the iconic characters from the movie as playable characters in the game such as Knives Chau and Wallace Wells.

