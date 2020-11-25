Sea Of Thieves PC Requirements: An Adventure On The Rough Seas

Sea of Thieves is an action-packed adventure game with a shared online world; the game was released on the Xbox platform and Microsoft Windows two years back on 20 March 2018. It was developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios and Xbox Studios; therefore is not available on PlayStation as of now.

The game offers a unique playstyle, where after each session, everything is reset, all your inventory, loots, and even the ship. Here, progression is measured by reputation and different cosmetic upgrades like skins and clothing sets. There are multiple trading companies in the game; the three important ones are Order of Souls, Gold Hoarders, and Merchant Alliance.

Players will need to achieve a level of 50 reputations in these three companies to achieve the title of Pirate Legend, allowing access to the Tavern of Legends and other exclusive items not available to players below level 50. Let's check out the hardware requirements to play this game.

Sea of Thieves Requirements for PC: Minimum Specification

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 or AMD Phenom II X6

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon HD 7750

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Graphics Memory: 1 GB

Sea of Thieves PC Requirements: Recommended Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX-8150

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Storage: 60 GB

Graphics Memory 2 GB

Sea of Thieves PC Requirements: Extreme Specification

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 (latest update)

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Graphics Memory: 8GB

Sea of thieves size currently on Xbox PC is approximately 52 GB, with each update, the size changes a bit, the game is either optimized, or the file size is reduced. Even though the game is two years old, regular updates have kept the game competitive in terms of graphics quality. You can easily run the game in 4K @ 60 FPS with the hardware above without any lag or stuttering.

