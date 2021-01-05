Sea Of Thieves System Requirements - How To Download The Game On Your PC?

Sea of Thieves was developed by Rare and was released in 2018. This action-adventure video game was published by Xbox Game Studios. The game was originally conceptualized in 2014. Microsoft later released the game for Windows and Xbox One users in the year 2018. The game is a huge success commercially and till now more than 15 million players have played this game all over the world.

Sea of Thieves system requirements

Here is a list of the minimum Sea of Thieves system requirements that a gamer must have.

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Q9450 @ 2.6GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 @ 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sea of Thieves PC requirements

This is the first PC title of the company Rare that has developed this popular video game. The company took a different approach while making this game. We have compiled a list of Sea of Thieves PC requirements for the gamers. Have a look.

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX-8150

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Storage: 60 GB

Graphics Memory 2 GB

Sea of Thieves size

As per a report on NDTV, the Sea of Thieves size for the players on Xbox One will be 10GB instead of 35GB. For the Xbox One X players, they will have to download 25GB instead of 47GB. For those gamers using Windows 10, they will have a 27GB download from 47GB.

Sea of Thieves Download

Visit the Microsoft Store and search for Sea of Thieves. The name may come up halfway through typing. Click on the “...” symbol right side of the game’s name and the Sea of Thieves download will begin.

Sea of Thieves gameplay

Sea of Thieves gameplay shows that the player assumes the pirate’s role that finishes different voyages to become the ultimate legendary pirate in the course of the game. This is a first-person multiplayer game. The players in this video game co-operate with the other players in their attempt to open a new world with the help of a pirate ship. This game also is known as a shared-world adventure game as the players co-operate with one another to complete the various voyages in the game.