Where To Find Witch Broom In Fortnite? Here's Location Map For Event

It's Halloween season in almost all the online games and Fortnite is also back with a new Halloween event known as Fortnitemares. Players will be able to experience all the fighting in an extremely scary way during this entire event. There will also be new skins and decorations all around the map. One of the most interesting items that the players are trying to get their hands on is the Witch Broom. Read on to know more details about it:

Where to find Witch Broom in Fortnite

One of the Fortnitemares event challenges gives players the task of finding Fortnite broom locations and travel 100 meters on the witch broom. The best thing about this new item is that it will allow the players to quickly travel portions of the Fortnite map and that too in a Halloween styled fashion. The very first thing to do is to find these Fortnite witch hut locations.

This exclusive event-based challenge and the witch broom will only be available during this Fortnitemare event which will end on November 2, Tuesday. In this event, players will also be able to eat candies and turn into shadows.

The locations of these witch brooms are spread all across the map which can be harder to find for all the new players who are not used to the Fortnite map. Players will be able to find the brooms inside of barrels, just the same way as the fishing poles are stored. All that needs to be done is to break the barrel and obtain the broom. The below map is for the travel 100 meters on a witch broom location:

Once players finish this challenge to fly 100 meters, they will get rewarded with 40,000 experience points. Along with the reward that the players can get through this witch broom challenge, there are other rewards from becoming a shadow for a total of three times. All these can provide more than enough experience points for grinding in Season 4 of Fortnite.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games