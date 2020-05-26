Skyrim Grandma Takes A Break From YouTube Streaming Due To Harsh Internet Trolls

Shirley Curry aka Skyrim Grandma has over 800k subscribers on her YouTube channel and enjoys a loyal viewership from fans who tune in to watch her streams. The 84-year-old woman is a streamer who plays Skyrim online and also reads in-game books, keeping away from swearing and using foul language on her stream which attracts a large fanbase.

However, Grandma Skyrim recently posted a video on her YouTube channel titled 'Shirley's Ohio Vlog #12' where she revealed that she will be taking a break from streaming to cut back on stress caused by internet trolls. Check out her video below -

Skyrim Grandma takes break from YouTube

Skyrim Grandma uploaded the video back on May 2 and hasn't posted any video since then. In the video, Shirley Curry aka Skyrim Grandma stated that she just cannot keep up with her usual streaming schedule and wishes to interact with fewer people on the internet during streams.

Skyrim Grandma also let her fans know that she hasn't been feeling well lately as her blood pressure and stress levels have gone up. By choosing not to continue streaming in the same frequency as before, Skyrim Grandma said that she wishes to take control of her health.

Image courtesy - Shirley Curry YouTube

The 12-minute long video featured Shirley Curry talking in detail about a number of issues she faces as a streamer. The 84-year-old stated that she knows internet trolling and harsh comments shouldn't bother her but she admitted that they stress her out to a certain level. She also noted that 'it is the way it is' and hence, decided to not respond to a majority of comments on YouTube and go on a short break.

Skyrim Grandma could be seen visibly stressed in the video where she specifically noted that she is not happy. However, she added that does not want to quit entirely and wishes to continue streaming someday.

Shirley Curry expressed that she plays Skyrim and other games in order to have fun. If she cannot have fun while playing the game during streaming, then she does not wish to continue doing it. Skyrim Grandma ended her video by stating that she needs to take care of her health and not let internet trollers and other external pressures worsen her condition.

