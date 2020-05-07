Best Skyrim Names For Every Character According To Their Race

There are a number of playable races that are available in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim where every character features its own unique abilities and strengths.

The game actually takes up dozens of hours to build up your character in the game, which also requires completing a number of quests. However, there are times when you may want to go back and do things all over again using a different character just to change the overall look. Luckily, the game allows players to change their character's name and appearance later in the game as well. So, if you are getting bored of using the same name for a character and looking for some new name ideas, we have some popular suggestions for you to try out.

But before we list down the names, let us take a quick look at how you can actually change your character's name in Skyrim. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Open the console and type in 'showracemenu' in the console.

Step 2: Hit Enter to load the character creation screen.

Step 3: Close the console to start making the required changes. The page will allow you to change everything about the character including the name, gender, race and appearance.

Step 4: Enter a new name under the 'Name' field and click on 'Done'

The game will ask you to re-enter the character's new name and the game will continue.

*Before you make any changes to the game, you should always remember to save it as 'new' to be able to revert if needed.

Argonian Names:

Dan-Zaw

J-Ram

Dan-Za

Teemeeme

Gah-Ju

Bun-Za

Han-Zaw

Wud-Ne

Ineeme

Effe-Tee

Chalur

Okan-R

Keer-M

Meer-Mah

Han-Za

Itan-R

Milos

Itan-Ru

Vistha

Skeeme

Breton Names:

Debent

Inwold

Mebent

Ernand

Bovkin

Maniel

Laniel

Frande

Simine

Robent Setteee

Andre

Listie

Socuciel

Dandre

Varnan

Arnandre

Ylbent

Varnand

Fenandre

Robentie

Dark Elf names:

Maggot Varam

Kammus Sarayn

Enarvyne

Alammu Irethi

Neldam Dren

Irarvy Vandal

Tadaves Seran

Llaalam Worker

Dalamus Vandal

Gidave Sendal

Anasour Othralen

Tedril Girothran

Ararvy Maryon

Llaala Faveran

Gadaves

Uradasou Berendal

Maggot Heloth

Neldammu Othren

Midaves Deras

Vedaves Ienevala

High Elf names:

Hyaril

Eraamion

Tarenen

Anaril

Lorundil

Tunenre

Molleenen

Carene

Sinyail

Hecerilar

Ingana

Inganare

Sanyail

Nelanare

Meanaami

Tarene

Seanaami

Molleen

Tunenrene

Athell

Imperial Names:

Malpenar Lusius

Arenara Acicius

Oritonde Cedus

Clagius Entius

Namana Egnatius

Arenar Guarnia

Scelles Abitius

Sabinu Conciatius

Attelian Amatius

Frina Livia

Albeci Muco

Arenara Herecu

Caccia Popillius

Audeius Abitius

Trebon Magia

Albeci Closcius

Synniu Flavonius

Oritonde Clanler

Aebondei Amnis

Raxleon Critiu

Khajit Names:

J'Dato

Baadar

Raksada

Dro'Ba

Jo'Rakha

Raksadarg

Dro'Baad

S'Baad

Ri'Dat

Ma'Dat

Jo'Rak

S'Baadar

Baadargo

Urjorahn

Wadargo

Ma'Dato

Ri'Dato

Wadarg

Shavir

Urjora

Nord names:

Bjadmu

Rigma

Radding

Balfhedi

Brandr

Ergnin

Odming

Abbard

Roggar

Mendre

Agning

Hrard

Fjolfrin

Kjelhe

Haaki

Norrid

Sifkning

Alfhedil

Saeta

Hodlin

Orsimer names:

Bugdulg Logob

Shakh Shadbu

Uramul Usharz

Ushag Yagadb

Bagamu Lumbak

Ugdul Mogdum

Bogamu Bogadbu

Shakh Agadbu

Uramulg Bogadb

Ulamulg Aglakh

Bogamu Mogduk

Bogamu Magadb

Lugdul Shak

Khadba Rush

Mashagam Bogadb

Khadba Bamog

Bagamu Olorku

Ushag Urgadbu

Bagamu Gurakh

Redguard names:

Dandana Mirel

Gancol

Dandana

Silann

Ildeanna

Domasnn

Jartodea

Nistac

Sadean

Clusanna

Nachae

Raccan

Dinah

Pemeniso

Waylas

Jartod

Vilann

Staron

Pemeni

Torlin

Wood Elf names:

Pegaro

Endras

Montha

Aranni

Hingot

Minego

Allimi

Nedheleg

Nedhel

Arannir

Bragor

Amringot

Gerrad

Thaernd

Gaeleg

Glatho

Thaer

Eradra

Fillim

Dangoth

Image credits: Bethesda