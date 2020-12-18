Smash 10.0 Patch Notes Add New Sephiroth Challenge And Important Fixes

Nintendo has rolled out a new update for its popular crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latest patch primarily focuses on the introduction of Sephiroth, which can be obtained early prior to its official release on December 22. SSBU fans who have bought the Challenge Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will have the opportunity to unlock character early if are able to beat the new Sephiroth Challenge. A new Smash 10.0 update is available on Nintendo Switch and it also brings a few important fixes. Let us take a look at everything coming with the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch update.

Smash patch notes 10.0

Here's a look at the official Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch notes 10.0:

The Sephiroth Challenge mode event has been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for a limited time.

Players can attempt to play the mode if they have purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Defeating the character in the Sephiroth boss fight will unlock him as a playable fighter and grant access to his stage.

The Sephiroth Challenge mode will appear on the upper left of the main menu. Players need to press the '+' button to take on the challenge.

The Sephiroth Challenge mode will no longer be available in the game after the event period is over, however, the character and his stage will be unlocked immediately for players who have purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

Nintendo had recently announced that the Final Fantasy VII boss will be the next major character joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The news was first announced at The Game Awards 2020 and it had the fans excited ever since. Now, SSBU fans will finally have the opportunity to unlock the character by completing the special challenge. If you do not wish to complete the challenge, the character will be available on December 22 for all players. Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch.

