Last Updated:

Smash Tier List: List Of All Characters From The Ultimate Tier List

Smash Tier List has now been introduced for their Volume 2 of the Fighting pass and the players are curious about it. Thus here is a full Smash Tier List. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
smash tier list

Super Smash Bros have managed to release their Volume 2 for their Fighter pass and the players certainly love it. They have introduced a new set of Smash tier list and characters to the game. So the players are curious to know about the Smash tier list. Read more to know about Super Smash Bros Ultimate character tier list. 

Also Read | Super Smash Bros 9.0.1 Patch Notes: Here's A Complete Guide That You Must Check Out

Also Read | Is Minecraft Steve In Super Smash Bros? Know All Details Here

Smash Ultimate Tier List

  • Bayonetta: Strong
  • Bowser: Strong
  • Bowser Jr.: Average
  • Byleth: Average
  • Captain Falcon: Average
  • Chrom: Best
  • Cloud: Strong
  • Corrin: Strong
  • Daisy: Best
  • Dark Pit: Good
  • Dark Samus: Good
  • Diddy Kong: Average
  • Donkey Kong: Strong
  • Dr Mario: Average
  • Duck Hunt Duo: Average
  • Falco: Best
  • Fox: Strong
  • Ganondorf: Weak
  • Greninja: Good
  • Hero: Best
  • Ice Climbers: Average
  • Ike: Strong
  • Incineroar: Strong
  • Inkling: Best
  • Isabelle: Strong
  • Jigglypuff: Good
  • Joker: Strong
  • Ken: Strong
  • King Dedede: Good
  • King K. Rool: Strong
  • Kirby: Average
  • Link: Strong
  • Little Mac: Weak
  • Lucario: Strong
  • Lucas: Strong
  • Lucina: Best
  • Luigi: Average
  • Mario: Average
  • Marth: Strong
  • Mega Man: Average
  • Meta Knight: Average
  • Mewtwo: Strong
  • Mii Brawler: Good
  • Mii Gunner: Good
  • Mii Swordfighter: Good
  • Min Min: Average
  • Mr Game and Watch: Good
  • Ness: Strong
  • Olimar: Best
  • Pac-Man: Average
  • Palutena: Good
  • Peach: Best
  • Piranha Plant: Average
  • Pichu: Best
  • Pikachu: Best
  • Pit: Good
  • Pokemon Trainer: Good
  • R.O.B: Best
  • Richter: Strong
  • Ridley: Best
  • Robin: Strong
  • Rosalina and Luma: Good
  • Roy: Strong
  • Ryu: Best
  • Samus: Good
  • Sheik: Average
  • Shulk: Strong
  • Simon: Strong
  • Snake: Strong
  • Sonic: Good
  • Steve: Good
  • Terry: Strong
  • Toon Link: Best
  • Villager: Strong
  • Wario: Good
  • Wii Fit Trainer: Best
  • Wolf: Good
  • Yoshi: Strong
  • Young Link: Best
  • Zelda: Good
  • Zero Suit Samus: Good

Recent Adjustments made for specific fighters:

  • Donkey Kong -- Side Special -- Increased attack range vertically for opponents on the ground when the move is used on the ground.
  • Link Up -- Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Pikachu Forward -- Air Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Ness -- Dash Attack -- Increased power of the third attack and extended launch distance.
  • Ness -- Up Tilt Attack -- Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
  • Ness -- Down Air Attack -- Increased attack speed.
  • Ness -- Up Throw -- Increased power.
  • Ness -- Neutral Special -- Increased attack speed.
  • Captain Falcon -- Up Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Ice Climber -- Basic Movements -- Decreased the damage Nana takes. Shortened launch distance for Nana. Adjusted Nana’s AI behavior.
  • Ice Climber -- Dash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times. Increased attack range.
  • Ice Climber -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.
  • Ice Climber -- Side Special -- Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
  • Ice Climber -- Up Special -- Made it so that Nana performing an up special automatically will not prevent the player from performing an up special. Increased the distance that it is possible for Popo and Nana to Belay together.
  • Sheik -- Up Tilt Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Young Link -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Meta Knight -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Wario -- Up Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Ivysaur -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Charizard -- Side Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Charizard -- Up Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Sonic -- Dash Attack -- Maintained the launch distance and increased power. Reduced vulnerability.
  • Sonic -- Up Tilt -- Attack Reduced vulnerability.
  • Sonic -- Up Smash -- Attack Increased attack speed. Increased the amount of time invincibility lasts before and after becoming round. Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Sonic -- Up Air Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Lucario -- Etc. -- Increased the max value the Aura will strengthen attack power.
  • Lucario -- Neutral Attack -- 1 Increased attack speed.
  • Lucario -- Side tilt Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Lucario -- Down Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed.
  • Lucario -- Up Special -- Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
  • Lucario Side Special Extended launch distance for the Aura area.
  • Mii Swordfighter -- Up Special 3 -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Robin -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Shulk -- Up Smash -- Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Shulk -- Neutral Special -- Extended the distance that Shulk can be launched while Monado Arts (Shield) is active.
  • Shulk -- Down Special -- Extended launch distance.
  • Bowser Jr. -- Basic Movements -- Adjusted certain landing behaviors to no longer prevent passing through platforms.
  • Bowser Jr. -- Side Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance.
  • Bowser Jr. -- Up Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Bowser Jr. -- Down Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed.
  • Bowser Jr. -- Forward Throw -- Extended launch distance.
  • Bowser Jr. Edge -- Attacks -- Increased the power of the attack used when grabbing edges after an up special.
  • Bowser Jr. -- Side Special -- Made it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks.
  • Bowser Jr. -- Up Special -- Increased attack speed.
  • Ken -- Final Smash -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
  • Bayonetta -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Ridley Flurry -- Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Ridley -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Ridley -- Up Special -- The hit detection when charging downward and landing will only affect opponents on the ground.
  • Simon -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Simon Flurry -- Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Simon -- Dash -- Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance when at low damage.
  • Simon -- Up Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance when at a low damage.
  • Simon -- Up Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed. Extended launch distance.
  • Simon -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.
  • Simon -- Up Special -- Increased attack range.
  • Richter -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Richter -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Richter -- Dash Attack -- Increased power. Extended launch distance when at low damage.
  • Richter -- Up Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance when at low damage.
  • Richter -- Up Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed. Extended launch distance.
  • Richter -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.
  • Richter -- Up Special -- Increased attack range.
  • Piranha -- Plant Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Piranha -- Plant Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Banjo & Kazooie -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Banjo & Kazooie --Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
  • Min Min -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Also Read | SSBU All Characters: Every Playable Character In Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Also Read | SSBU Memes: The Best Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fan-made Memes

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND