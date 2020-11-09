Smash Tier List: List Of All Characters From The Ultimate Tier List

Super Smash Bros have managed to release their Volume 2 for their Fighter pass and the players certainly love it. They have introduced a new set of Smash tier list and characters to the game. So the players are curious to know about the Smash tier list. Read more to know about Super Smash Bros Ultimate character tier list.

Smash Ultimate Tier List

Bayonetta: Strong

Bowser: Strong

Bowser Jr.: Average

Byleth: Average

Captain Falcon: Average

Chrom: Best

Cloud: Strong

Corrin: Strong

Daisy: Best

Dark Pit: Good

Dark Samus: Good

Diddy Kong: Average

Donkey Kong: Strong

Dr Mario: Average

Duck Hunt Duo: Average

Falco: Best

Fox: Strong

Ganondorf: Weak

Greninja: Good

Hero: Best

Ice Climbers: Average

Ike: Strong

Incineroar: Strong

Inkling: Best

Isabelle: Strong

Jigglypuff: Good

Joker: Strong

Ken: Strong

King Dedede: Good

King K. Rool: Strong

Kirby: Average

Link: Strong

Little Mac: Weak

Lucario: Strong

Lucas: Strong

Lucina: Best

Luigi: Average

Mario: Average

Marth: Strong

Mega Man: Average

Meta Knight: Average

Mewtwo: Strong

Mii Brawler: Good

Mii Gunner: Good

Mii Swordfighter: Good

Min Min: Average

Mr Game and Watch: Good

Ness: Strong

Olimar: Best

Pac-Man: Average

Palutena: Good

Peach: Best

Piranha Plant: Average

Pichu: Best

Pikachu: Best

Pit: Good

Pokemon Trainer: Good

R.O.B: Best

Richter: Strong

Ridley: Best

Robin: Strong

Rosalina and Luma: Good

Roy: Strong

Ryu: Best

Samus: Good

Sheik: Average

Shulk: Strong

Simon: Strong

Snake: Strong

Sonic: Good

Steve: Good

Terry: Strong

Toon Link: Best

Villager: Strong

Wario: Good

Wii Fit Trainer: Best

Wolf: Good

Yoshi: Strong

Young Link: Best

Zelda: Good

Zero Suit Samus: Good

Recent Adjustments made for specific fighters:

Donkey Kong -- Side Special -- Increased attack range vertically for opponents on the ground when the move is used on the ground.

Link Up -- Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Pikachu Forward -- Air Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Ness -- Dash Attack -- Increased power of the third attack and extended launch distance.

Ness -- Up Tilt Attack -- Maintained the launch distance and increased power.

Ness -- Down Air Attack -- Increased attack speed.

Ness -- Up Throw -- Increased power.

Ness -- Neutral Special -- Increased attack speed.

Captain Falcon -- Up Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Ice Climber -- Basic Movements -- Decreased the damage Nana takes. Shortened launch distance for Nana. Adjusted Nana’s AI behavior.

Ice Climber -- Dash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times. Increased attack range.

Ice Climber -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Ice Climber -- Side Special -- Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.

Ice Climber -- Up Special -- Made it so that Nana performing an up special automatically will not prevent the player from performing an up special. Increased the distance that it is possible for Popo and Nana to Belay together.

Sheik -- Up Tilt Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Young Link -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Meta Knight -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Wario -- Up Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Ivysaur -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Charizard -- Side Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Charizard -- Up Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Sonic -- Dash Attack -- Maintained the launch distance and increased power. Reduced vulnerability.

Sonic -- Up Tilt -- Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Sonic -- Up Smash -- Attack Increased attack speed. Increased the amount of time invincibility lasts before and after becoming round. Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Sonic -- Up Air Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Lucario -- Etc. -- Increased the max value the Aura will strengthen attack power.

Lucario -- Neutral Attack -- 1 Increased attack speed.

Lucario -- Side tilt Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Lucario -- Down Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed.

Lucario -- Up Special -- Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Lucario Side Special Extended launch distance for the Aura area.

Mii Swordfighter -- Up Special 3 -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Robin -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Shulk -- Up Smash -- Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Shulk -- Neutral Special -- Extended the distance that Shulk can be launched while Monado Arts (Shield) is active.

Shulk -- Down Special -- Extended launch distance.

Bowser Jr. -- Basic Movements -- Adjusted certain landing behaviors to no longer prevent passing through platforms.

Bowser Jr. -- Side Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Bowser Jr. -- Up Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bowser Jr. -- Down Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed.

Bowser Jr. -- Forward Throw -- Extended launch distance.

Bowser Jr. Edge -- Attacks -- Increased the power of the attack used when grabbing edges after an up special.

Bowser Jr. -- Side Special -- Made it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks.

Bowser Jr. -- Up Special -- Increased attack speed.

Ken -- Final Smash -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bayonetta -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Ridley Flurry -- Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Ridley -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Ridley -- Up Special -- The hit detection when charging downward and landing will only affect opponents on the ground.

Simon -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Simon Flurry -- Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Simon -- Dash -- Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance when at low damage.

Simon -- Up Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance when at a low damage.

Simon -- Up Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed. Extended launch distance.

Simon -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Simon -- Up Special -- Increased attack range.

Richter -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Richter -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Richter -- Dash Attack -- Increased power. Extended launch distance when at low damage.

Richter -- Up Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance when at low damage.

Richter -- Up Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed. Extended launch distance.

Richter -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Richter -- Up Special -- Increased attack range.

Piranha -- Plant Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Piranha -- Plant Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Banjo & Kazooie -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Banjo & Kazooie --Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Min Min -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

