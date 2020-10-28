Super Smash Bros 9.0.1 Patch Notes: Here's A Complete Guide That You Must Check Out

Quick links:
Nintendo's latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced recently and is now live. This small update will make the game version to 9.0.1 and will also fix a lot of issues that had previously emerged for the new DLC fighters from Minecraft. There was one instance where the enemies would fall through the stage when the characters create a block in a certain location, this issue gets fixed with the update. Continue reading to know all about the latest SSBU 9.0.1 patch notes.
One of the changes that were not included in the latest patch notes is the adjustment that was made to the victory screen of Steve. Now he eats up the entire steak on victory in a match.
Smash Bros. Ultimate's 9.0 update arrived last week. There were various balance adjustments in this update which further introduced the players with the previously mentioned Steve to the game finally. Appearance-wise this blocky fighter has made his arrival with a completely brand-new stage. On top of it, there is also a selection of Minecraft Spirits to unlock.
One thing to note is that all the six characters will be included in the game's Fighters Pass Volume 2. This will cost $30 USD. Those who want to purchase each DLC fighter individually can also do that for $6 USD per piece.
