Super Smash Bros 9.0.1 Patch Notes: Here's A Complete Guide That You Must Check Out

Nintendo's latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced recently and is now live. This small update will make the game version to 9.0.1 and will also fix a lot of issues that had previously emerged for the new DLC fighters from Minecraft. There was one instance where the enemies would fall through the stage when the characters create a block in a certain location, this issue gets fixed with the update. Continue reading to know all about the latest SSBU 9.0.1 patch notes.

Super Smash Bros Update 9.0.1 Patch Notes

General

Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the opposing fighter destroyed the block.

Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the anvil created with a down air attack struck the opposing fighter.

Fixed the issue where the opposing fighter would become uncontrollable when Steve/Alex hit them with a minecart in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where if Steve/Alex's minecart bounced off the wall, it would not hit the opposing fighter.

Fixed the issue where opposing fighters carried in Steve/Alex's minecart would sometimes be warped to the original location where they were picked up.

Fixed the issue where certain fighters could go through Steve/Alex's block once KO'd.

One of the changes that were not included in the latest patch notes is the adjustment that was made to the victory screen of Steve. Now he eats up the entire steak on victory in a match.

Smash Bros. Ultimate's 9.0 update arrived last week. There were various balance adjustments in this update which further introduced the players with the previously mentioned Steve to the game finally. Appearance-wise this blocky fighter has made his arrival with a completely brand-new stage. On top of it, there is also a selection of Minecraft Spirits to unlock.

One thing to note is that all the six characters will be included in the game's Fighters Pass Volume 2. This will cost $30 USD. Those who want to purchase each DLC fighter individually can also do that for $6 USD per piece.

