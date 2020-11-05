Smite Patch Notes 7.11: TMNT Characters Enter World Of Smite In This Update

Smite has got a very recent update. This update brings the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Characters to the game. This is a crossover between the two universes that Smite has arranged. Smite is known to have such updates, introducing otherworld characters in the game. The latest update for the game is 7.11 and the patch notes are out. Players have been wondering what the Smite Patch notes 7.11 are.

Heroes in a half shell have hit the Battleground!



The @TMNT Battle Pass is available NOW on all platforms. We're ordering our celebratory pizza now. 🍕



COWABUNGA! pic.twitter.com/WGs8D3oAtD — SMITE (@SMITEGame) November 3, 2020

Also read: Dragon Quest 11 Review; Get To Know The Intriguing World Of Dragon Quest 11

Also read: Fall Guys Update; Fall Guys Twitter Posts Reveal New Levels Coming To The Game

Smite Patch Notes 7.11

Check out the detailed Smite Patch Notes 7.11 below:

New Characters and Voice Packs

Leonardo Osiris

Raphael Loki

Michelangelo Mercury

Donatello Sun Wukong

Splinter Hachiman

Shredder Ravana

Paintballer Jing Wei

Shadow Howler Hun Batz

Valiant Huntress Artemis

Sunken Sorcerer Poseidon

Techno Titan Hercules

Raven King Chernobog

Steel Alchemist Scylla

SK Gaming Merlin

Sir Sandington Set

Smite Battle Pass

Battle Pass: TMNT (750 Gems)

Battle Pass: TMNT Plus (1350 Gems)

Paid Track Items

Leonardo Osiris Skin

Raphael Loki Skin

Michelangelo Mercury Skin

Donatello Sun Wukong Skin

Radical Leonardo Osiris Skin

Radical Raphael Loki Skin

Radical Michelangelo Mercury Skin

Radical Donatello Sun Wukong Skin

Donatello Avatar

Raphael Avatar

Leonardo Avatar

Splinter Avatar

Shredder Avatar

April O’Neil Avatar

Foot Clan Avatar

Casey Jones Avatar

Bebop & Rocksteady Avatar

Raphael Announcer Pack

Michelangelo Announcer Pack

Donatello Announcer Pack

Turtle Power Loading Frame

Turtle Power Loading Screen

Turtle Van Loading Screen

Splinter Loading Screen

Shredder Loading Screen

Sewer Pizza Jump Stamp

Turtle Balloon Ward Skin

Mouser Ward Skin

Turtle Power Level Up Skin

Shredder Death Stamp

10,000 Odyssey Points TOTAL (Premium and Prestige)

Free Track Items

Michelangelo Avatar

Krang Avatar

TMNT Global Emote

Leonardo Announcer Pack

Radical Player Title

30,000 Odyssey Points TOTAL (Free and Prestige)

Quality of Life

Returning Adventure Mode

Celestial Domination

Teams with only 1 Capture Point will now continue to deduct tickets from an enemy team, although at a lesser rate than owning 2 or more points.

Decreased the overall sources of XP on the map, as players were far outleveling their item builds.

Decreased “Recharge” time after a Djinn is killed from 30s to 5s.

Healing % Effects

All abilities and items that apply healing % changes – for increasing or decreasing healing – will now affect all forms of healing lifesteal, ability healing, item heals, relic heals, potions, HP5, jungle buffs

Updated many descriptions for better clarity and consistency

Various ability text was fixed for numerical errors, grammatical errors, clarifying effects, adding mentions of CC Immunity, or other issues.

Bug Fixes:

UI

Odyssey Points will now show up in players notifications and acquisitions UI

Fixed the sorting issues for players on Ranked leaderboards for Masters and Grandmasters

Fixed an issue where some Quests were missing text

Gods

Ares

Fixed an issue where the god card for his Tier 5 skin would not show properly on certain screens

Baba Yaga

Fixed an issue where the first throw of her Ultimate at all ranks was not properly synced with Animation

Fixed an issue where ranks 1-4 of her ultimate had a slight delay on each fire that was not intended

Bacchus Blobchus

Fixed an issue where taunts and jokes weren't playing when tipsy or drunk

Cthulhu

Fixed an issue where Cthulhu couldn’t be Rented

Cu Chulainn

Fixed an issue where his Berserk Ability 1 could have the hit area and visual FX desync if rotating while firing it.

Da Ji

Fixed an issue where Da Ji would teleport high into the air when targeting an Ultimate State Cthulhu with her ability 3, trickster spirit

Heimdallr

Fixed an issue where enemies recently revived by Khepri Ultimate could get stuck when being hit by Heimdallr Ult

Jing Wei

Fixed an issue where persistent gust’s deployable would be destroyed if Jing Wei was cc’d shortly after it was fired.

This fix already went live in The Trickster God Update

Khepri

Fixed an issue where enemies recently revived by Khepri Ultimate could get stuck when being hit by Heimdallr Ult

King Arthur

Fixed an issue where, if Arthur changes stance while Crippled, his abilities affected by Cripple would not show

Loki

Fixed an issue where buying and using Arondight could break the visual FX of Loki’s stealth

Fixed an issue where Loki’s Diamond and Legendary skin’s card art would not show properly on certain screens

Ratatoskr

Fixed an issue where acorns glow FX would sometimes persist at Ratatoskr’s death locations

Fixed an issue where using the undo button in the shop could remove Ratatoskr’s acorn visual FX

Set

Fixed an issue where Set could sometimes be pulled by abilities even when outside the area if he had recently teleported to his sand clones

Susano

Fixed an issue where Serrated Edge would not trigger when Susano’s Storm Kata was on cooldown

The Morrigan

Fixed an issue where her clone spawned from ability 3 would look like it’s providing enemies with a stack of Ethereal Staff, even though it does not provide a stack

Fixed an issue where The Morrigan would not be hit by certain AoE effects when exiting her Ultimate State within the area

Fixed an issue where The Morrigan Ult was giving unintended extra stacks on Charon’s Coin

Thor

Fixed an issue where Thor could sometimes be pulled by abilities even when outside the area if he had recently teleported to his hammer

Items

Charged Bow

Now shows stacks to indicate when its passive will trigger, like Odysseus’s Bow

Potion of Power

Fixed an issue where this item visual FX would reply on stance changes every time they changed stance

The Sledge

Fixed an issue with text that still referenced Masamune

Rod of Healing

Fixed an issue where the passive was providing more healing than intended

Silverbranch Bow

Fixed an issue where players with this item would lose attack speed instead of stacks when hit by attack speed slows

Players with stacks from Silverbranch bow will now lose stacks from attack speed slows first, then actual attack speed if the slow outweighs the overcap stacks.

Also read: Fortnite 14.50 Update Issue; Fortnite PS4 Players Held Back On Previous Version

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Max Team Size; Get To Know The Max Number Of Recruits For Your Team