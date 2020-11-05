Smite Patch Notes 7.11: TMNT Characters Enter World Of Smite In This Update

Smite has got a very recent update. This update brings the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Characters to the game. This is a crossover between the two universes that Smite has arranged. Smite is known to have such updates, introducing otherworld characters in the game. The latest update for the game is 7.11 and the patch notes are out. Players have been wondering what the Smite Patch notes 7.11 are.
Smite Patch Notes 7.11
Check out the detailed Smite Patch Notes 7.11 below:
New Characters and Voice Packs
- Leonardo Osiris
- Raphael Loki
- Michelangelo Mercury
- Donatello Sun Wukong
- Splinter Hachiman
- Shredder Ravana
- Paintballer Jing Wei
- Shadow Howler Hun Batz
- Valiant Huntress Artemis
- Sunken Sorcerer Poseidon
- Techno Titan Hercules
- Raven King Chernobog
- Steel Alchemist Scylla
- SK Gaming Merlin
- Sir Sandington Set
Smite Battle Pass
- Battle Pass: TMNT (750 Gems)
- Battle Pass: TMNT Plus (1350 Gems)
Paid Track Items
- Leonardo Osiris Skin
- Raphael Loki Skin
- Michelangelo Mercury Skin
- Donatello Sun Wukong Skin
- Radical Leonardo Osiris Skin
- Radical Raphael Loki Skin
- Radical Michelangelo Mercury Skin
- Radical Donatello Sun Wukong Skin
- Donatello Avatar
- Raphael Avatar
- Leonardo Avatar
- Splinter Avatar
- Shredder Avatar
- April O’Neil Avatar
- Foot Clan Avatar
- Casey Jones Avatar
- Bebop & Rocksteady Avatar
- Raphael Announcer Pack
- Michelangelo Announcer Pack
- Donatello Announcer Pack
- Turtle Power Loading Frame
- Turtle Power Loading Screen
- Turtle Van Loading Screen
- Splinter Loading Screen
- Shredder Loading Screen
- Sewer Pizza Jump Stamp
- Turtle Balloon Ward Skin
- Mouser Ward Skin
- Turtle Power Level Up Skin
- Shredder Death Stamp
- 10,000 Odyssey Points TOTAL (Premium and Prestige)
Free Track Items
- Michelangelo Avatar
- Krang Avatar
- TMNT Global Emote
- Leonardo Announcer Pack
- Radical Player Title
- 30,000 Odyssey Points TOTAL (Free and Prestige)
Quality of Life
- Returning Adventure Mode
- Celestial Domination
- Teams with only 1 Capture Point will now continue to deduct tickets from an enemy team, although at a lesser rate than owning 2 or more points.
- Decreased the overall sources of XP on the map, as players were far outleveling their item builds.
- Decreased “Recharge” time after a Djinn is killed from 30s to 5s.
Healing % Effects
- All abilities and items that apply healing % changes – for increasing or decreasing healing – will now affect all forms of healing lifesteal, ability healing, item heals, relic heals, potions, HP5, jungle buffs
- Updated many descriptions for better clarity and consistency
- Various ability text was fixed for numerical errors, grammatical errors, clarifying effects, adding mentions of CC Immunity, or other issues.
Bug Fixes:
UI
- Odyssey Points will now show up in players notifications and acquisitions UI
- Fixed the sorting issues for players on Ranked leaderboards for Masters and Grandmasters
- Fixed an issue where some Quests were missing text
Gods
Ares
- Fixed an issue where the god card for his Tier 5 skin would not show properly on certain screens
Baba Yaga
- Fixed an issue where the first throw of her Ultimate at all ranks was not properly synced with Animation
- Fixed an issue where ranks 1-4 of her ultimate had a slight delay on each fire that was not intended
Bacchus Blobchus
- Fixed an issue where taunts and jokes weren't playing when tipsy or drunk
Cthulhu
- Fixed an issue where Cthulhu couldn’t be Rented
Cu Chulainn
- Fixed an issue where his Berserk Ability 1 could have the hit area and visual FX desync if rotating while firing it.
Da Ji
- Fixed an issue where Da Ji would teleport high into the air when targeting an Ultimate State Cthulhu with her ability 3, trickster spirit
Heimdallr
- Fixed an issue where enemies recently revived by Khepri Ultimate could get stuck when being hit by Heimdallr Ult
Jing Wei
- Fixed an issue where persistent gust’s deployable would be destroyed if Jing Wei was cc’d shortly after it was fired.
- This fix already went live in The Trickster God Update
Khepri
- Fixed an issue where enemies recently revived by Khepri Ultimate could get stuck when being hit by Heimdallr Ult
King Arthur
- Fixed an issue where, if Arthur changes stance while Crippled, his abilities affected by Cripple would not show
Loki
- Fixed an issue where buying and using Arondight could break the visual FX of Loki’s stealth
- Fixed an issue where Loki’s Diamond and Legendary skin’s card art would not show properly on certain screens
Ratatoskr
- Fixed an issue where acorns glow FX would sometimes persist at Ratatoskr’s death locations
- Fixed an issue where using the undo button in the shop could remove Ratatoskr’s acorn visual FX
Set
- Fixed an issue where Set could sometimes be pulled by abilities even when outside the area if he had recently teleported to his sand clones
Susano
- Fixed an issue where Serrated Edge would not trigger when Susano’s Storm Kata was on cooldown
The Morrigan
- Fixed an issue where her clone spawned from ability 3 would look like it’s providing enemies with a stack of Ethereal Staff, even though it does not provide a stack
- Fixed an issue where The Morrigan would not be hit by certain AoE effects when exiting her Ultimate State within the area
- Fixed an issue where The Morrigan Ult was giving unintended extra stacks on Charon’s Coin
Thor
- Fixed an issue where Thor could sometimes be pulled by abilities even when outside the area if he had recently teleported to his hammer
Items
Charged Bow
- Now shows stacks to indicate when its passive will trigger, like Odysseus’s Bow
Potion of Power
- Fixed an issue where this item visual FX would reply on stance changes every time they changed stance
The Sledge
- Fixed an issue with text that still referenced Masamune
Rod of Healing
- Fixed an issue where the passive was providing more healing than intended
Silverbranch Bow
- Fixed an issue where players with this item would lose attack speed instead of stacks when hit by attack speed slows
- Players with stacks from Silverbranch bow will now lose stacks from attack speed slows first, then actual attack speed if the slow outweighs the overcap stacks.
