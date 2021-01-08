Smite Season 8 Patch Notes: Check Out What's New In Smite Season 8 Update Here

Smite is an extremely fun game where the players get to play with the likes of Gods. The game has become very successful and risen in popularity over the years. Smite Season 8 update is here and the players have been waiting a long time for a new seasonal update. This new Smite Season 8 is set to bring a massive load of new content for the players to enjoy and dive into. Many players have been asking about Smite Season 8 Patch Notes.

Smite Season 8 Patch Notes

Check out the Smite Season 8 update patch notes below:

Bug Fixes

UI

Fixed an issue where the menu would sometimes close when attempting to search for “Other Players” to send a gift to

Fixed an issue where buying a skin in lobby would appear to make that the selected skin – but loading into the match would equip the previously selected skin before the purchase

General Gameplay

Implemented a Hotfix (Live Already) – that attempts to fix the issues where certain gods would appear to be stuck in certain animation states – for example: Serqet would appear to be repeatedly leaping. These gods were not actually firing these abilities repeatedly, it just looked like they were. This issue should be fixed already or greatly reduced in its chance of occurring.

Fixed an issue where almost any god/skin had a chance for its voice pack to become silent for a single match

Fixed an issue where it appeared to players who purchased a skin in the god lobby as though the skin was selected, until the loading screen where it would be reverted to their previously selected skin.

Clash Map

Removed an unintended fog volume that was visible in the jungle areas of this mode

Gods

Danzaburou

Fixed an issue where his Ability 02 – Alluring Spirits – could be cancelled mid-fire without being put on cooldown

Fixed an issue where level-up effects would play on Danzaburou when he is in leaf form – these will no longer play on him at that time

Fixed an issue where the buff icons from his passive would sometimes not appear as intended

Fixed an issue where his cult could be interrupted while CC immune and already firing

Hel

Fixed an issue where Hel had unintended reduced healing while in her dark stance

Fixed an issue where Decay hit FX were playing in incorrect ways on enemy gods/minions hit by the effect

Set

Fixed an issue where Set’s sand clones would sometimes deal no damage when passing through enemies.

Ymir

Fixed an issue where it was possible to stack 2 copies of Frostbite in some scenarios

Awilix

Fixed an issue where if Awilix was interrupted during the casting time on Suku’s Leap – she would be removed from Suku. If she did not leap, she should get another chance to leap. If she is interrupted while leaping – this ability will go on cooldown

Aphrodite

Fixed an issue where Love Birds would sometimes not hit enemies clearly in the hit area

Hera

Fixed a typo in her achievement text

The Morrigan

Fixed an issue where her victory/defeat animations could get out of sync

Skins

Poseidon

Fixed an issue where Tidal Surge’s collision was different on the Dreadbead skin.

Nu Wa

Fixed an issue where the Caustic Skies Skin would T-pose in the game client and lobby

Vulcan

Fixed an issue where the Space Cadet Skin could become stuck in specific animations

Nemesis

Fixed visual issues on the targeters for the Primal Vengeance and World Tour skins

Zeus

Fixed an issue where the Eternal Tormenter skin would sometimes not display the orange runic circle visual element of the skin

Xing Tian

Fixed an issue on the Gecko Gladiator skin where the Gecko heads could get into unintended positions

Ares

Fixed an issue where the Oni skin was using the ability 1 chains sound on death – it will now play a different chains sound on death

T5 Skins

Fixed an issue where these skins would have silent VGS when using “god” VGS instead of “skin” VGS

Chibi Skins

Fixed an issue where these skins would not display Nike’s Laurel effects properly

Quality of Life

New Tutorial System – Role Guides

Detects your role from lobby to provide a unique guided experience for each role

Shows you waypoints throughout the match

Guides you through your starting jungle camp and to your lane

Draws attention to respawning camps

Highlights jungle bosses and towers as the game progresses

Can be manually toggled on or off at any time

Works within Co-Op or PvP matches

Never stops or slows down the gameplay

Adjusts automatically if you miss spawns, get invaded, or otherwise

This will default to ON for players under level 15, and OFF for those 16+

Turn this on by pressing escape to bring up the escape menu and selecting the GUIDES option to bring up setting toggles for Role Guides. This can be done at any time.

Or click the GUIDES button in match lobby

UI

New Escape Menu Option: Guides

New Escape Menu option called GUIDES which allows players to toggle the following settings at any time.

Auto Purchase Items

Auto Skill Level Up

Auto Filter by Class

Show Role Guides

Show Help Tips

Show Recommended Items for My Role

Help Tips Changes

Help tips pop up boxes have had their size adjusted to be less intrusive.

Help tips have been updated to display updated buff, camp, and objective information.

Large art was removed from the help tips in order to make the tips less intrusive during gameplay.

Game Modes Page

Players will now be able to access tutorial videos for each game mode via a new button within the list of game modes.

Match Lobby

Role Trading

Added a new button that works like Ranked God Trading, but instead allowed players to trade role assignments

Players will only be able to trade with one player at a time.

The player receiving a trade request must accept the role trade request.

There is a 10 second cooldown before the player can receive another role trade request if they decline a role trade request.

God selection screen now displays the recommended role for each god

Added a new button to the match lobby: Guides – displays the following match settings:

Auto Skill Level up toggle

Auto Purchase Items

Auto Filter by Class

Show Role Guides (Conquest Only)

Show Help Tips (all modes)

Recommended Item Updates

Builds will be recommended by Role in Conquest, with separate recommendations for Arena and other non-Conquest modes

If a build is available, players will automatically be shown a build for the role they selected in the match lobby, but will have an option to select a different role in-game

Recommended items will once again show items that are popular among high-elo players, instead of being based on team composition

Players will be able to freely disable/re-enable auto-purchase in the match, even after purchasing an item outside the recommended list

Ranked

All of these changes apply to all Ranked Modes – and only Ranked Modes

All Players Ranked MMR will be Hard Reset 8.1

MMR system

Removal of Variance System

Players will experience a more consistent MMR gain and loss from the first game they play to their 100th. MMR gain and loss can still change based on how even both teams appear to the Matchmaker.

Maximum MMR Adjustment

Players can no longer gain or lose more than 100 MMR in a single match

Split System

TP/MMR resets will only apply to players above diamond who become inactive for 2 weeks

Ranked Quests and Rewards will continue to reset every 2 updates

Ranked Rewards usually given out at the of the year will be available to be unlocked immediately in 8.1

New god skins

Bunny Bomber Aphrodite

Safe Breaker Kali

Mastermind Yemoja

Heistblade Pele

Experi-Mental Baba Yaga

Walking Blight Ymir

Regal Warrior Erlang Shen

Battleship Heaven Nu Wa

Midnight Glamour Neith

Princess Sleepyhead Kumbhakarna

Grand Magus Anubis

Midgardian Macaque Hun Batz

Crash Test Janus

Pure Heart Ganesha

