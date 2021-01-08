Smite Season 8: Release Date For New Smite Gods Tiamat And Gilgamesh Revealed

Smite is one of the widely popular free-to-play third-person battle arena games out there. Developed and published by Hi-Rez Studios, the online multiplayer game has rapidly grown since its release in 2014 and it always brings something new to look forward to.

Smite Season 8: Dawn of Babylon is almost here. The new season is scheduled to premiere later this month on January 26 and introduce fans to plenty of new content in the game. There will be an all-new Conquest map which is said to be much bigger than the earlier game map. The new map will bring a range of Jungle challenges and include a number of gameplay changes. While that is enough to excite the fans, the new season is also set to introduce two new Gods to Season 8, as promised.

New pantheon of Smite Gods: Release date

Gilgamesh and Tiamat are the two of the highly anticipated gods that are set to arrive in Smite later this year. Hi-Rez Studios recently held a Hi-Rez Showcase event for the community, revealing that Tiamat would be the first god to make its way in the game and he will be available starting February. The gaming company also revealed that Gilgamesh would arrive in April, this year. Players should note that the conquest map will get an overhaul when Tiamat arrives in the game.

Hi-Rez Studios has also revealed the characteristics of both the gods. Tiamat is going to be a bruiser who will have the ability to switch her stance while involved in combats. Switching her stance will essentially enable her to make changes to her original playstyle. In addition, she will also have the power to summon dozens of monstrous children that can be used to her advantage.

Gilgamesh will arrive in the game to take on Tiamat. He will serve as the frontline hero in every situation. His kit will feature magical artifacts, slashes, grapples, and dropkicks.

Smite is currently available on Xbox Series X / Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh OS.

