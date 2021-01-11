Snapchat Private Story Names: Follow These Steps To Create A Private Story

Snapchat was developed by Snap Inc., which was originally known as Snapchat Inc. It is an American multimedia messaging app. One of the key features of Snapchat is that the pictures and messages are made available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients. The languages used in the making of this app are Python, JavaScript, Cocoa, PHP. Continue reading to know about this Snapchat story update.

Snapchat Private Story Names

In order to access this private story feature of Snapchat, users will need to open up the app and select their profile icon that is present at the top of the screen. After this, the user has to select the "+ Create New Story" and then choose what kind of story they actually want to make. Next step would be to choose a private story and then follow the steps that Snapchat will show. Some original ideas for private story names are as follows:

Daily Mug.

Cheeto Fingers.

Nipple clamp.

Inside the womb.

Feather in one's Snap.

Pratt Story.

It's a Sad Story.

Self-destruct.

Now in order to add more to the story, the users will require to take a snap like they are going to send it to someone but instead of actually sending it, it will be possible to add more to this story anything that they would like to add. This can be done by selecting the story which they want to add for sending to a friend or anyone and then press the arrow button that is used for posting it.

To edit a private story you will have to press the profile button again and then setting button (this is the one with the three vertical dots) and then finally select "Story settings." From there they'll be able to rename the story, delete snaps and add friends to it. Here are some of the best Snapchat features which have made the app very famous ever since it was released.

Snap

Story

Lenses

Filters

Geofilter

Voice and Video Calls

Chat

Memories

Snap Map

Discover

Snapchat Ads

