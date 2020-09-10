Spellbreak PC Requirements: Details Of Minimum And Recommended Requirements

Spellbreak is finally been launched on September 3, 2020, after making players wait for quite a long time. This magical game is developed and published by Proletariat, Inc. who has made sure to provide gamers with a chance to become powerful Battlemages. This is the reason why many players are searching for Spellbreak PC requirements or System requirements. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Spellbreak system requirements

Knowing Spellbreak system requirements will not only help you to play and enjoy the game more effectively but it will also you to prevent the game or PC from crashing while you launch the game. This is the reason why knowing the Spellbreak PC requirements helps users to understand their PC's limits better to avoid any damage. Nevertheless, below we have mentioned the minimum requirements that a player needs to have in their PC to run the game. You will also find the recommended Spellbreak PC requirements for a better gaming experience.

Minimum Spellbreak PC Requirements

OS | Win 7 64

Processor | Intel Core i3-2100T 2.5GHz / AMD Phenom 9600B Quad-Core

Graphics | AMD Radeon R7 240 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640

System Memory | 4 GB RAM

Storage | 20 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended Spellbreak PC Requirements

OS | Win 10 64

Processor | Intel Core i5-2300 2.8GHz / AMD FX-6300

Graphics | AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

System Memory | 8 GB RAM

Storage | 20 GB Hard drive space

Proletariat, Inc.'s Spellbreak is packed with many surprises for its players and it allows them to become one of the best magicians of the Hollow Lands. This multiplayer action-spellcasting game has become a place for many players where they unleash their inner battlemage. All a player needs to do is master elemental magic which fits them perfectly, especially their playstyle. This will help players learn to cast powerful spell combinations to be better than other players across the Hollow Lands.

Spellbreak download size is around 3.3 GB

