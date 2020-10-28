Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch: Here's All You Need To Know About Game

Splatoon 2 is a game that comes under the category of a third-person shooter. It was developed and published by Nintendo for the gaming platform Nintendo Switch. Serving as a direct sequel to Splatoon, it was released on July 21, 2017, and includes a new single-player mode which will be completely story-driven, along with various other online multiplayer modes. Splatoon 2 download is available for the Nintendo Switch platform only as of now.

Just like its previous title, Splatoon 2 is a third-person shooter where the guns don't fire bullets but ink. The weird but fun part about this game is that the players become an inkling. These inklings can handle weapons when they are in their human form, and when in their squid form, they can traverse through ink. This also helps in replenishing ammo. Splatoon 2 became one of the most unique approaches to FPS games which gives a broad number of strategy options to the normal run and gun mechanics of shooters.

The release date for this game was July 21 on the Nintendo Switch platform. As for the cost, Splatoon 2 has a cost of $60 in the US. For the players who are in India, they will be able to buy the game digitally from the eShop at a cost of Rs. 4,000, and up to Rs. 4,500 on cartridge through any independent game stores.

The game takes place in a beautiful world where a species known as Inklings are the supreme rulers. These Inklings possess a human and a squid form. Players will be able to switch between these when they want.

