Splatoon 2 Update: Follow These Steps To Update Splatoon 2 To The Latest Version

Splatoon 2 is a first-person shooter game in which the players are given an ability to either shoot ink from their guns or turn into squids and traverse through the ink. Teaming up for a 4 on 4 player co-op is also possible with a total of 8 players. Splatoon 2 download is only available for the Nintendo Switch gaming platform. Continue reading to know the steps for Splatoon 2 update.

How to Update Splatoon 2

Below are the main points that one should know before updating to the latest version.

This update must be applied in order to use the game’s Internet features.

Save data will still be available for use after downloading the update.

If the system is connected to the Internet, the update will download and install automatically.

Updating to the latest version will disable wireless matchmaking for local multiplayer with players using an earlier version.

On October 27, 2020, a new software update for Splatoon 2 download was made available for the Nintendo Switch. Players need to start the download and install this update while their Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet. The download time will depend on the internet speed. Now follow the steps below:

Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the Internet.

Return to the HOME Menu and launch the game.

Now the update will start getting downloaded and will be installed automatically.

After the update is installed, the latest version number will be displayed on the title screen.

Update Version List

The version number for each of the updates are mentioned below. Each update will also include all the previous updates as well.

Ver. 5.3.1 (Released October 27, 2020)

Ver. 5.3.0 (Released August 18, 2020)

Ver. 5.2.2 (Released June 30, 2020)

Ver. 5.2.1 (Released June 15, 2020)

Ver. 5.2.0 (Released April 15, 2020)

Ver. 5.1.0 (Released January 6, 2020)

Splatoon 2 Switch

Release date: Jul 21, 2017

Jul 21, 2017 Players: up to 8 players

up to 8 players Genre: Action, Multiplayer

Action, Multiplayer Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Game file size: 6.1 GB

6.1 GB Supported Languages: Spanish, French, English

The latest reminder news from Nintendo is about Splatoween's return to the popular first-person squid-shooter game known as Splatoon 2. This Halloween event is going to start from 30th October till the 1st of November.

New Splatoween artwork for the upcoming Trick to Treat Splatfest! pic.twitter.com/nAQThxKXBn — Splatoon News (@SplatoonNews) October 26, 2020

