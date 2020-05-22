Spring Cleaning Event 2020 Comes With An Interesting New Twist For Users

Steam has a new Spring Cleaning Event for fans, which is actually different than most of the events we have seen in the past. What makes it different is that it is not trying to sell any new games or items to the users. This time, the platform is asking users to go through their library of older video games (based on their play history) and go through some of those games instead.

Spring Cleaning Event takes players to backlog games

The Stream Spring Cleaning event aims at helping players clear out some of the clutter while highlighting some new features that were recently introduced to Steam. As part of the event, Dewey will be offering players suggestions on the games they should be ticking off their backlog. Apart from this, it will allow access to the challenges that are directly linked with the games suggested. This will allow users to work towards badges that are specific to the event and can be displayed on their profile.

With every level, users are given three options on the games they can play, where each game will carry a theme. For example, the first level will be the ‘Old Flame,’ where players will be asked to go back into the game that they used to play; however, they weren’t successful. Further levels will offer random games. These will be the ones that users have purchased recently. The concept seems to be an exciting one that users may want to use.

The recommended games will change every time someone reloads the page, so users who want to earn the Spring Cleaning badge can reload or exit the store and return to the page. People who have a bigger library may also get a few surprises in store. There has been intense competition between PC distribution platforms for the last couple of years. The Epic Games Store has been one of the biggest competitions for Stream. GOG is another major competitor which has launched the GOG Galaxy recently. One of the best parts about this gaming client is that it allows users to connect their accounts which can be used as a universal launcher.

The Spring Cleaning event is live and it will be running through May 28 at 10 AM PST. So, users who are looking to earn the badge have enough time to earn it. All you need to do is start a game for the event to count that level as complete.

