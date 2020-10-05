Star Wars Squadrons Infested With Bugs, Players Face Issues In Tutorial Itself

Star Wars Squadrons opened up to positive reviews by-large but the players of the game are experiencing some serious bugs with it. While it is not unusual for a new game to have certain bugs which are later resolved as the updates keep on coming in, the Star Wars Squadrons bugs are actually taking the players out of the game and not allowing them to play it. Read below to know some of the bugs of Star Wars Squadrons -

Star Wars Squadrons bugs

One of the most common bugs in the Squadrons game being discussed now is the Fleet Battles tutorial. players need to play the tutorial of the game in order to understand how the mechanics of it operates but many players have complained that in the tutorial, even after killing the star destroyer, the game does not register it and prompts the players to kill the star destroyer even when they have already done it.

The EA blogposts around Star Wars Squadrons consists of many players who are experiencing the same issue. Majorly, these issues have been noticed for PC players. The damage to the imperial fleet is also not registered for some players of the game, leading them to have a frustrating experience with the gameplay altogether.

The Star Destroyer remains at 1% health after players have killed it and destroying other parts of it like the shields and the weapons do not make a difference. While some major issues like the game's VR experience have been addressed by the developer company, the tutorial bug has not been yet resolved.

Besides this, the 'Following Gunny' bug has also been bothering many players of the game who wish to override to the Hyperspace jump but cannot do so. The bug happens int he first mission itself where the XWing flights have to go a Hyperspace jump but the flight keeps on following Gunny and does not go into Hyperspace. The bug furthermore takes place in the first part of the first mission, so if players somehow go through the bugs of the tutorial settings, they're treated with a fresh set of bugs in the first mission. As of now, EA has not commented on the tutorial and 'Following Gunny' bug.

