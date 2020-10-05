Star Wars Squadrons Patch Notes: VR Issues Fixed With Latest Update

Star Wars Squadrons was recently released and has received an uproar of positive reviews by both fans and critics. However, the game has been experiencing some early-days turbulence as players have reported several issues with the game which were fixed to some extent with the 1.02 update. However, the latest 1.03 update of the game has focussed on the VR-aspect of the game as players interested in playing the game in the VR mode were also facing major issues.

Also read: Star Wars Squadrons VR: Here's all you need to know about new EA release

Star Wars Squadrons 1.03 update

Players had reported that Star Wars Squadrons has major issues while launching in VR. The game experiences ghosting or frame-rate stutters which pull a player out of the overall experience of the game. Whereas players using the StreamVR service experienced that the game's client would crash altogether while booting out of the game.

While the latest 1.03 update is only 400 MB in size, it fixes the issues related to VR. Since the update size is small in all aspects, no official patch notes for the same have been released by EA. However, Back on October 3, the developer company had sent out a tweet stating that VR issues for the game will be fixed with the upcoming update writing - 'While we are investigating the reports received on various issues for #StarWarsSquadrons, we are deploying a small PC patch to improve overall stability in the game when launching in VR.'

Also read: How long is Star Wars Squadrons single-player story campaign?

Image courtesy - Still from Star Wars Squadrons official website

While the patch notes for the latest update have not been revealed by the developers, the 1.02 update did receive some patch notes. Various stability issues of the game were addressed by the developers. Check it out below -

Addressed loading screen issues.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Fixed framerate drop, lag and freezing issues.

Fixed some audio-related issues.

Other under the hood fixes.

Difficulty adjustments across all difficulty levels

Improved AI behavior in Story Mode and Fleet Battles vs AI

Fixed issues where some Story Mode Medals were unobtainable

Fixed issues with Request Resupply being unreliable in Story Mode

Improvements to cinematics, animations, and character interactions

Improved visual quality on PlayStation VR

Audio mix improvements

Added support for HOTAS controls

Several performance and stability improvements

Also read: Star Wars Squadrons PC Requirements: Minimum and recommended system requirements

Also read: Star Wars Squadrons' early reviews laud the game's X-Wing flight simulation