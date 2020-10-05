Star Wars Squadrons Patch Notes: VR Issues Fixed With Latest Update

Star Wars Squadrons was recently released and has received an uproar of positive reviews by both fans and critics. However, the game has been experiencing some early-days turbulence as players have reported several issues with the game which were fixed to some extent with the 1.02 update. However, the latest 1.03 update of the game has focussed on the VR-aspect of the game as players interested in playing the game in the VR mode were also facing major issues.
Also read: Star Wars Squadrons VR: Here's all you need to know about new EA release
Players had reported that Star Wars Squadrons has major issues while launching in VR. The game experiences ghosting or frame-rate stutters which pull a player out of the overall experience of the game. Whereas players using the StreamVR service experienced that the game's client would crash altogether while booting out of the game.
While the latest 1.03 update is only 400 MB in size, it fixes the issues related to VR. Since the update size is small in all aspects, no official patch notes for the same have been released by EA. However, Back on October 3, the developer company had sent out a tweet stating that VR issues for the game will be fixed with the upcoming update writing - 'While we are investigating the reports received on various issues for #StarWarsSquadrons, we are deploying a small PC patch to improve overall stability in the game when launching in VR.'
Also read: How long is Star Wars Squadrons single-player story campaign?
While the patch notes for the latest update have not been revealed by the developers, the 1.02 update did receive some patch notes. Various stability issues of the game were addressed by the developers. Check it out below -
Also read: Star Wars Squadrons PC Requirements: Minimum and recommended system requirements
Also read: Star Wars Squadrons' early reviews laud the game's X-Wing flight simulation