Stardew Valley Update 1.5 Patch Notes Add New World Area, Beach Farm Layout, And New NPC

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has released a new major update for popular simulation role-playing game, Stardew Valley. The new Stardew Valley update 1.5 has been rolled out for PC platform on Steam, and it brings a plethora of new content and feature for fans to explore. These include an entirely new world area, a new beach farm layout, new NPC, quality of life changes and a lot more. So, let us take a look at some of the most important changes that will be available after updating to Stardew Valley 1.5.

Stardew Valley patch notes

Here's the list of all the important content and changes arriving with the new Stardew Valley update:

New world area

The Stardew Valley update 1.5 update introduces a new world region, Ginger Island (which is part of the Fern Islands):

Added new locations, dialogue, events, minigames, puzzles, and a questline which involves a number of NPCs.

Added Stardew Valley Leo, a new NPC with his own backstory, plot line, events, etc.

Added new secondary NPCs: Birdie, Gourmand Frog, and Professor Snail.

Added a volcano dungeon which changes each time you visit it similar to the mines.

Added Qi challenges which unlock rare or unique items.

Added an unlockable island farm and farmhouse area, where you can plant crops in any season but can’t construct buildings.

Added an unlockable resort you can open to let villagers visit the islands, including new beach attire and schedules.

Added hidden pages of a lost sailor’s journal to uncover his story and learn about the islands.

Added Golden Walnuts hidden throughout the islands, which can be used to unlock new areas and content.

Added Golden Coconuts, which Clint can crack open to find rare island items.

Added gem birds which spawn in a random island area when it rains, and drop gems when approached.

Added secrets and puzzles to discover around the island.

Added new enemies: Dwarvish Sentry False Magma Cap Hot Head Lava Lurk Magma Sprite Magma Sparker Magma Duggy Spiker Stick Bug Tiger Slime

Added new cosmetic critters: crabs, caldera monkeys, overhead parrots, marsupial, and tropical butterflies.

Added new Island Obelisk building.

New farm features

Added a new beach farm layout.

Added ostrich as a farm animal.

The immovable dressers found in Farmhands’ cabins have been removed.

Added home renovations, which let you further expand and adjust the farmhouse after it’s fully upgraded.

Beds are now normal furniture you can pick up, move around, and replace. You can even have a house with no bed, but your spouse might have something to say about that.

Once unlocked, the greenhouse can now be moved at Robin’s shop.

The default shipping bin can now be moved or demolished at Robin’s shop.

Added Advanced Game Options, which can be used to customize a new game: Set seed value used in randomization; Choose default vs randomized community center bundles; Choose default vs randomized mine chests; Can make Red Cabbage Seeds guaranteed to sell at least once at the travelling cart in year one, so it’s always possible to finish the community center in the first year. Can access the profit margins and cabin related options that were previously inaccessible when creating a single player farm. Can toggle monsters spawning

You can now apply cosmetic paints to the farmhouse and buildings.

Ducks can now swim in water, and certain coop animals will now follow adults around.

Slimes now drink from slime hutch troughs in random order.

Other new content and features

Added Dwarvish forge and weapon enchanting.

Added the ability to combine two rings into one.

Added Special Orders, more dynamic late-game quests which let you help villagers with their personal projects through a special orders board in town. These can include more varied goals and rewards, temporary world changes, permanent changes (e.g. new shop inventory), and post-completion events.

Added a second Community Upgrade to Robin’s shop.

Added a more difficult version of the mines and skull caves. These can be accessed late game, and can optionally be toggled permanently using the Shrine of Challenge:

The following new monsters appear in the more difficult mines: Shadow Snipe Skeleton Mage Spider (jumps, often found near webs that can trap players and dust sprites); Putrid Ghost (causes nauseated debuff); Blue Squid Royal Serpent Slime Stack

Added new fishing TV channel (not available until certain conditions are met).

Added new crops and trees: Mahogany Tree (drops hardwood) Fiber Seeds Ginger (forage) Banana Mango Pineapple Taro Root (paddy crop) New palm tree variant Qi Fruit (available during Qi special quest)

Festival changes: Added year 2 dialogues for Egg Festival. Added shops to the Dance of the Moonlight Jellies, Feast of the Winter Star, Festival of Ice, and Luau. Added new items to various festival shops.

You can now further customize sprinklers with attachments: Enricher automatically applies loaded fertilizer while planting seeds nearby; Pressure Nozzle increases watering range.

You now have a perfection rating which tracks the percentage of game content you’ve completed. Reaching full completion lets you buy Golden Chickens, adds a random Golden Witch event, unlocks access to The Summit with a new event, adds new bird critters, and unlocks various items.

You can now change your name and gender in the Wizard’s basement shrine.

Added new craftable items and machines: Bone Mill turns bone items into fertilizer Coffee Maker brews a fresh cup every morning Cookout Kit lets you cook on the go Dark Sign displays an item without consuming it Deconstructor destroys crafted items, but salvages their most valuable material Farm Computer scans the farm and displays useful information Geode Crusher consumes coal to break open geodes Heavy Tapper works twice as fast as a normal tapper Hopper auto-loads items placed inside into the machine in front of it Junimo Chests are linked to a global shared stash Mini-Obelisks let you warp between two obelisks when placed on the farm Mini-Shipping Bin is a smaller shipping bin that can be placed outside the farm Ostrich Incubator when placed in a barn, hatches ostrich eggs into baby ostriches Solar Panel slowly generates batteries when left in the sun Statue of True Perfection produces a prismatic shard each day Stone Chest is a variant of chest crafted with stone instead of wood Telephone calls stores to check hours and inventory, and occasionally receive random phone calls (no effect on gameplay) Warp Totem: Island warps to the Fern Islands

Added new food items: Bug Steak Banana Pudding Ginger Ginger Ale Ginger Beer Mango Sticky Rice Piña Colada Poi Taro Root Tropical Curry Squid Ink Ravioli (temporarily prevents debuffs)

Add new fertilizers: Deluxe Fertilizer increases chance of higher-quality crops; Deluxe Retaining Soil always keeps soil watered overnight; Hyper Speed-Gro increases growth rate by at least 33%.

Added new items: Bone Fragment; Fossilized Skull, Spine, Tail, Legs, and Ribs and Snake Skull, Snake Vertebrae; Cinder Shard; Dragon Tooth; Tiger Slime Egg; Fairy Dust can used on a machine to have it finish processing; Golden Walnut; Magma Cap; Monster Musk causes more monsters to spawn; Mummified Bat and Mummified Frog; Ostrich Egg; Qi Gem; Qi Seasoning increases quality of cooked recipes; Radioactive Ore and Radioactive Bar; Taro Tuber; Horse Flute summons your horse when outside; Mushroom Tree Seed. Auto-Petter - a late-game Joja route item, but also obtainable very rarely by other means

Added new fishing tackle: Curiosity Lure increases the chance to catch rare fish Quality Bobber increases fish quality Magic Bait catches fish from any season/time/weather for a given location

Added new quest items: Advanced TV Remote Arctic Shard Ectoplasm Gourmet Tomato Salt Pierre’s Missing Stocklist Pirate’s Locket Prismatic Jelly Stardew Valley Rose War Memento Wriggling Worm

Added new hats: Dark Cowboy Hat Deluxe Pirate Hat Forager’s Hat Goggles Golden Helmet Mr. Qi’s Hat Pink Bow Qi Mask (secret) Radioactive Goggles Star Helmet Sunglasses Swashbuckler Hat Tiger Hat Warrior Helmet

Added new rings: Glowstone Ring provides both light and increased item collection radius Hot Java Ring increases your chance to find coffee drinks when slaying monsters Immunity Band reduces chance of status debuffs by 40% Phoenix Ring restores some health after being knocked out once per day Protection Ring keeps you invincible longer after taking damage Soul Sapper Ring restores a bit of energy after slaying a monster Thorns Ring damages enemies when they attack you

Added new clothing: Banana Shirt Ginger Overalls Hot Pink Shirt Magenta Shirt Tropical Sunrise Shirt Yellow Suit

Added new weapons: Dwarf Sword, Dwarf Hammer, and Dwarf Dagger Dragontooth Cutlass, Dragontooth Club, and Dragontooth Shiv Infinity Blade, Infinity Dagger, and Infinity Gavel Iridium Needle Ossified Blade some previously inaccessible items have also been made accessible

Added new shoes: Cinderclown Shoes Mermaid Boots Dragonscale Boots Crystal Shoes

Added new fish: Stingray Lionfish Blue Discus Legendary fish

Quality of life changes

Added lost & found box in Mayor Lewis’ house. This can be used to retrieve items donated to failed special orders, lost quest items and tools, items from offline players, hats from children that have been turned into doves, and items left behind in the Stardew Valley Fair grange display.

You can now sit on chairs (both placed furniture and chairs that are part of the map).

You can now place most furniture outside.

You can now talk to people while mounted on a horse.

You can now donate items of different qualities for the same community bundle ingredient.

You can no longer plant fruit trees on tiles they won’t be able to grow on.

Improved game menus and HUD: The social tab now shows whether you talked to an NPC today. The cooking tab now shows the recipe for an item when you hover over it. The cooking tab now fades icons for recipes you know but haven’t made yet. The cooking/crafting tooltips now show the number produced. The inventory menu’s organize button now combines partial item stacks. The inventory menu for a chest chest now shows the Community Center button. The shipment screen now shows the unit price of shipped items instead of displaying the shipped quantity twice. The quest log now shows an arrow in the morning when you have pending completed quests. Buff icons now subtly pulse when they’re close to expiring. Added a notification when you enter a farm building if an incubator is ready but the building is at max capacity. The “infestation” indicator in the mines is now drawn alongside the floor number, rather than replacing it.



Multiplayer changes

Added local split-screen multiplayer mode.

The join co-op screen now remembers the last IP you entered.

Farmhands can now move buildings through Robin’s menu. The host can configure how this works (disabled, enabled, or only for a player’s own cabin).

Using the return scepter now returns farmhands to their cabin’s front door instead of the host’s farmhouse.

Added various new chat messages when a player does something.

When viewing a shared event in multiplayer (such as the Community Center event, or Morris’ introduction), you are no longer forcibly warped to the event location.

When the host player sees the year 3 event, Grandpa’s Theme is now added to all players’ jukeboxes even if they didn’t weren’t in-game at the time.

Fixes for multiplayer

Fixed an issue where fences would degrade faster in Multiplayer.

Fixed issue where a farmhand crashing while completing the final bundle could permanently prevent the unlock from properly triggering. It is now unlocked the next time a character enters the area.

Farmhands are now properly positioned under the elevator instead of the ladder when using it to navigate the mines.

Fixed an issue where other farmers’ emotes would not playback properly if you were watching an event.

Fixed a minor issue where multiple players getting the free coffee gift at the Night Market at the same time could prevent anyone from receiving it.

Fixed the note from Grandpa reappearing for farmhands.

Fixed issue where cows in Haley’s photoshoot event could be seen sliding around for farmhands. (Non-actor characters in events are now controlled by the host.)

Image credits: Stardew Valley Website