Reckful Dead At 31: Popular Twitch Streamer Dies After Proposing To His Girlfriend

Popular Twitch streamer Byron Bernstein, better known by his online alias Reckful, was among the highest-ranking World of Warcraft players and had close to a million followers on the streaming service. Reckful was the very first gamer to hit 3000 rating before winning the Major League Gaming's World of Warcraft tournament back in 2010. The following year, he released a gaming movie titled Reckful 3, earning him much acclaim and recognition in the online gaming community.

Reckful passes away

Byron Bernstein was found dead in his Austin, Texas, apartment on Thursday. The news was confirmed by his former girlfriend and brother on social media. Reckful was just 31 at the time of his passing.

How did Reckful die?

The exact reasons behind his death haven’t been confirmed, but the former esports pro allegedly committed suicide hours after proposing to his girlfriend on Twitter. Becca, the girl he proposed to, released a statement through her Twitter handle soon after the incident where she tragically revealed she wasn’t able to see his proposal until it was too late.

Byron would frequently speak about his mental health while appearing on podcasts and on his streams, where he also revealed his struggles with depression and a bipolar disorder. Fans grew concerned for the streamer early Thursday morning when he shared a series of unsettling vague posts on Twitter that worried his fans.

ahh, i feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

i know i’ll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof... but at least you’ll never be bored



will you marry me, becca? pic.twitter.com/Xpmz3IlRqv — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

Twitch also released a statement expressing its grief upon hearing the devastating news. The online gaming platform also stated that the pro WoW streamer was a pioneer in the online gaming community who helped propel the whole industry forward. It further added that the communities he was able to cultivate in the games he played were forever changed with his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Earlier, Byron Reckful Bernstein had shared in a video on this social media handle where he discussed losing his brother to suicide when he was just six-years-old and also opened up on his struggles with mental health. Byron also revealed that he was focussing on getting better and developing a new game that gave him a sense of purpose.

Image credits: Byron Bernstein | Instagram