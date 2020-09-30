Subway Locations Warzone: Where Are Stations And How Tor Ride A Subway?

A new addition in the Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 has added subway stations which allow gamers to travel fast around the map of the game. However, one can only ride a train if they where the subway stations around the map are located. The new travel network can make it drastically easier to move around in the map but it takes a while before gamers can locate it and survive in the game to ride the trains. The locations of the subway station in COD Warzone Season 6 has been listed below -

Call of Duty Warzone subway stations

Seven subway stations have been scattered around in the Warzone map. The trains head in both the directions and the stations also provide some loot for players once they reach there. There are a few rules which gamers have to follow in order to ride the subway trains. The train on the station will not move if teams are fighting inside it or on the platform. Players also need to beware that the tracks of these trains are electrified which can kill one, do not jump on the tracks under any circumstances, but surely lure your enemies to get electrocuted.

Image courtesy - Call of Duty official website

Call of Duty Warzone station locations

Airport (D4) Lozoff Pass (F3) Verdansk Center (H5) Downtown/Tavorsk District (F7) Barakett Shopping District (F7) Versansk Train Station (D7) Torsk Bloc (E5)

How to ride the train?

Each subway station in Warzone includes two platforms for any direction the gamer needs to travel in. All the stations are identical which can make it easier for the gamer to navigate. Once the gamer has reached the station, they have to wait for the train to arrive and hop in and wait again for it to take off.

There is no fixed schedule for when the trains arrive and took off, but they won't move if there is a fight going on in either the train itself or the platform. Trains will not stop outside the circle of the map, thus gamers are safe from accidentally heading into the gas. The overground train system has been shut down in Warzone and only the underground subway train service is available as of now.

