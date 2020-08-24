Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Game Voice Cast: Harley & King Shark Actors Revealed

Rocksteady finally announced the Suicide Squad game after years of speculations. The game had been teased multiple times only for no definitive details to be released. As of now, during the DC FanDome event, Rocksteady showcased a four-minute-long trailer which revealed the tonality and the challenge in the game.

The highly anticipated game has been a talk of the town for years and now with the trailer revealed, fans have been waiting to know which actors will be lending their voice for the iconic DC characters from the Suicide Squad roster.

Suicide Squad voice actors

The Suicide Squad voice acting cast has not been revealed in its entirety by Rocksteady. The game is still in production as it is scheduled to release in 2022 thus there is a possibility that not all characters for the game have been cast yet as the dubbing is usually the final process while developing an open-world game, as seen with Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II. However, two key characters from the game namely Harley Quinn and King Shark have been revealed.

Tara Strong voices Harley Quinn

Tara Strong will be voicing the role of Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League game. Though this is not at all the first time Tara will be picking up the mantle of Quinn. She has voiced the character previously over 20 times across animated films, television and video games. Earlier, Tara had voiced Harley Quinn for Rocksteady games itself titled Batman: Arkhan Knight and Arkham City.

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe voices King Shark

Samoa Joe --- the WWE fame has been roped in to voice the character of King Shark for Suicide Squad kill The Justice League. Joe has been a known WWE star being a professional wrestler for decades. Other playable characters in the game include Deadshot and Captain Boomerang. However, their voice actors have not been revealed by Rocksteady.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League has been scheduled to release on PC and next-gen consoles only like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It won't be available until mid-2022, thus giving a lot of room for the newer consoles to breathe. Considering the release date, it will be long before DC/Rocksteady will reveal another trailer for the game.