Super Smash Bros Melee: Know Everything About The Characters From Melee

Super Smash Bros. Melee is considered one of the best crossover fighting video game developed by HAL Laboratory and later on published by Nintendo mainly for the GameCube. Series wise it is the second instalment in the Super Smash Bros. The best part about melee is that it has characters from various Nintendo video game franchises such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Star Fox, and Pokémon. Continue reading to find out about the Super Smash Bros Melee release date and more information in this article.

Super Smash Bros Melee Rom

The Initial release date of Super Smash Bros Melee Rom was November 21, 2021.

Number of Players: Offline: 1-4 Players

Number of Players: Simultaneous: 2-4 Players

More characters and stages are unlocked as hidden objectives are completed

Coins rewarded for playing in all modes can be spent by the players on a capsule toy machine.

Smash Bros Melee Characters

Mario The most famous video game character, Mario is usually the first character that newcomers choose when playing the Super Smash Bros series. B: Fireball - Mario will shoot a single fireball from his hand. Side B: Cape - Mario will use his cape to reflect objects or turn characters around. If it connects with a character it will deliver a small amount of damage. Up B: Super Jump Punch - Mario's recovery move. Down B: Mario Tornado - Mario will spin around and attack players from both sides.

Donkey Kong The King of Kongs returns to the brawl with an updated look. B: Giant Punch - Donkey Kong winds up his arm to launch a devastating punch. Side B: Headbutt - Can bury opponents. Up B: Spinning Kong - Donkey Kong spins around like the blades of a helicopter. Down B: Hand Slap - Donkey Kong slaps the ground multiple times, causing other fighters to take damage when around him.

Link Link returns from the first game. B: Bow - Link shoots an arrow. Can be charged to do more damage. Side B: Boomerang - Link throws a boomerang. Does a decent amount of knockback. Up B: Spin Attack - Leaps and does a spin. Can be used in the air and on the ground. Down B: Bomb - Link uses a bomb.

Samus Aran

Yoshi

Kirby

Fox McCloud

Pikachu

Ness Ness makes a return as a playable fighter in Melee. This time, he is a starter character. He was planned to be replaced by Lucas, but due to Mother 3 being cancelled, Ness stayed. B: PK Flash - A green light. Can be charged to do more damage. Side B: PK Fire - A lightning-shaped projectile that sets an opponent ablaze. Up B: PK Thunder - A projectile-based recovery that can be used to damage opponents and send Ness flying towards them, strong enough for a KO. Down B: PSI Magnet - A field that heals Ness when in contact with energy-based brojectiles.

Captain Falcon

Bowser

Princess Peach Princess Peach makes her Smash Bros. debut in this series B: Toad - Used as a counter. Side B: Peach Bomber - Peach lunges forward. Up B: Peach Parasol - Peach uses her parasol, slowly moving downwards to the ground. Down B: Vegetable - Peach picks up a vegetable to throw at other Fighters. Does varying amounts of damage.

Ice Climbers

Princess Zelda

Sheik

Luigi

Jigglypuff

Mewtwo

Marth

Mr. Game & Watch

Dr. Mario

Ganondorf

Falco Lombardi

Young Link

Pichu Pichu is one of the few playable Pokémon characters in the whole Super Smash Bros series and the lightest character in the game. Due to this, Pichu became a big distraction, and was a hard-to-use fighter, So they took them out. B: Thunder Jolt - Pichu's main projectile. Side B: Skull Bash - Does more damage and goes farther when fully charged, but takes longer to fully charge. Up B: Quick Attack - Moves slower than Pikachu's and does no damage. Down B: Thunder - Hits multiple times and has more vertical knockback, but is laggy.

Roy

