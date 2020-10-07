Sword Master Story Tier List: Create A Strong And Balanced Party

Sword Master Story is the latest RPG game that comes from Korean game developer and publisher Super Planet. The gacha based video game comes with an interesting story campaign and allows players to recruit a bunch of different characters and go on endless battles. There are plenty of characters to choose from, but not everyone has the same level of skills and abilities. This means that you need to be wise in your selection if you are looking to quickly advance through the campaign and emerge on top.

However, if you are just starting out in the game, chances are that you have no clue about the attributes of individual characters. So, to help you create a strong and balanced party, we have compiled a list of characters based on their tiers.

Sword Master Story tiers

Tier 1 - Those belonging to Tier 1 are the strongest characters in the game; however, it is highly unlikely that you will be able to get them.

Tier 2 - Tier 2 characters are also good choices that can serve as support characters.

Tier 3 - These are average characters; however, you can use them when you are just starting out in the Sword Master Story.

Sword Master Story tier list

Sword Master Story tier 1 characters

Main character

Cain

Mage

Kalisia

Lilith

Odin

Aina

Athena

Joan of Arc

Lucifer

Archer

Artemis

Gaia

Mary

Warrior

Ares

Vivian

Healer

Yui

Sword Master Story tier 2 characters

Mage

Ananke

Ceres

Dark

Dark Lord

Medea

Medusa

Archer

Eve

Nike

Rina

Warrior

Chaos

Hestia

Lyn

Healer

Johan

Rachael

Sword Master Story tier 3 characters

Mage

Hera

Lena

Merlin

Sophia

Archer

Adolph

Alice

Robin

Sylvia

Warrior

Bella

Hippolyta

Healer

Chloe

Iris

Before you try recruiting the characters, you should note that you won’t be able to hire only the top tier characters in the game. Also, you will need to have a mix of all characters from different tier categories. Sword Master Story has been released only on mobile devices and it can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Image credits: Google Play