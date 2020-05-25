Terraria Patch Notes 1.4.0.4 Fix Constant Game Crashes And Improve Performance

Re-Logic has rolled out a new patch update for its popular action-adventure sandbox game, Terraria. The latest Terraria patch notes 1.4.0.4 bring minor changes to the Desktop version of the game and look to focus mainly on crash and bug fixes, along with some performance improvements.

Terraria patch notes 1.4.0.4

Here’s a look at the complete Terraria 1.4.0.4 patch notes released on May 23, 2020.

Crash Fixes and Performance Improvements

There are a bunch of optimizations to help the game's performance

Fixed a number of issues with the game's memory management issues

Fixed some issues related to lighting crash with non-colour mode

A new serverconfig setting "slowliquids" has been added to the game that restores the maximum moving liquid/quick settle condition to 1.3.5.3's setting, off by default. Once a player turns it on, it will decrease the amount of liquid that can be moved at the same time while potentially reducing lag

A crash has been fixed that took place when loading certain worlds

Fixed an issue with crashes on the Solar Pillar enemy's bestiary page for Linux

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with Team Nameplates showing in the wrong position

Fixed a bug with Team Nameplates no longer displaying the health bars of damaged teammates

Fixed a bug with multiplayer servers where it wasn't able to run and allow players to join corrupted world files

Fixed a bug where Sticky Bombs, Sticky Grenades, and Sticky Dynamite couldn't stick

Fixed a bug with Blockswapped and replaced tiles maintaining their cracked status

Fixed a bug with Mana Stars dropping roughly by 20%

Petting a Town Pet will no longer work for players if slopes are interfering and would make them float

Fixed an issue with the Collector's Edition Carrot overriding the Magic Mirror on a Journey mode character

Fixed an issue with the Traveling Merchant and Skeleton Merchant accidentally having NPC Happiness

Fixed a bug with Enchanted Sundial causing heavy FPS drops

Fixed a bug with NPCs sitting incorrectly in the Dynasty Chairs

Fixed a bug with a lot of non-gore objects being hidden by Blood and Gore settings

Fixed an issue where a bunch of Hardmode Dungeon enemies would draw into the floor slightly in their animation

Fixed an issue with Digging Molecart digging through tiles that aren't supposed to be destroyed

Fixed an issue with player map borders not adjusting the border colour correctly

Fixed a bug with Cultist Devotee Banner and Red Potion not carrying any research values

Fixed an issue with the Explosives counting as PvP damage, which resulted in it not dropping any coins after players were killed by them

Fixed several tooltip typos

Fixed some bug with the consistency of Ninja Gear tooltips

Invisibility Potion's tooltip has been updated

Fixed a sprite issue with the Bowl of Soup

Fixed a bug where if the entire top of the world was covered with platforms, it wouldn't allow meteors to spawn

Fixed an issue where text would get random newlines

Image credits: Steam