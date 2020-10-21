TFT Jax Build: TFT Champion's Item Builds, Abilities, Stats And More

TFT is one of the most popular games played currently. The game is getting a lot of attention on social media. The players are curious to find out valuable information about the game. It uses character assets from League of Legends and is based on Dota Auto Chess. Fans have been asking about the Character item builds, abilities and their stats for a long time now. Thus we have decided to clear all these doubts right now. Read more to know about TFT Characters.

TFT Jax Build, Skills, Ability and more

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions about TFT Jaxx build. Jaxx is one of the most uses avatars in the game. A number of players prefer choosing this champion in TFT because of its overpowering builds and abilities. Jax is also considered to be a very defensive and strategic champion in the game. So let’s look at the current TFT Jaxx build, stats and abilities.

TFT Jax Item Builds

Dragon’s Claw: This effect will reduce the incoming magic damage by 60%.

Gargoyle Stoneplate: The player gets 15 Armor and 15 Magic Resist for each enemy who is targeting them.

Sunfire Cape: This ability will give the player an ability to give a random enemy within 2 hexes a 25% burn to their maximum health. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50%. This effect can be used at the start of the combat and every 2 seconds thereafter for a total of 10 seconds.

TFT Jax Stats

Cost: 2

Health: 750 / 1350 / 2430

Mana: 110

Starting Mana: 60

Armor: 40

MR: 30

DPS: 45 / 81 / 146

Damage: 60 / 108 / 194

Atk Spd: 0.75

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 1

TMT Jax Abilities

Counter-Strike

With this ability, Jax is able to dodge all incoming attacks for 2 seconds. It also gives him the ability to then strikes all nearby units, dealing magic damage and stunning them for about 1.5 seconds.

Damage: 150 / 250 / 450

Divine

This activates only if Jax is attacked 6 times or dropping his health drops below 50%. This also removes all crowd control and ascend, taking 40% reduced damage and dealing 40% bonus true damage for the duration of the ascension.

Ability Duration: (2)4 seconds, (4)7 seconds, (6)10 seconds, (8) 14 seconds

Duelist

Duelists gain bonus Movement Speed. Duelists' attacks grant Attack Speed, up to 8 stacks.

Stacks: (2)12% Attack Speed per Stack, (4)20% Attack Speed per Stack, (6)35% Attack Speed per Stack, (8)60% Attack Speed per Stack

