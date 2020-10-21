TFT Yasuo Build, Abilities And Best Counters Against The Champion

TFT has gained massive popularity in the online gaming community ever since releasing last year. The battle arena title from Riot Games has seen significant improvements over the last few months and it continues to get better with every major update. The video game features a multitude of characters, all of which come with a unique set of skills and abilities. Players can create a team of the favourite champions to compete with other players online to claim glory. However, before you dive into the game, you need to be aware of the champion builds and other attributes.

Yasuo is one of the sought-after champions in TFT who offers a number of unique abilities. He belongs to the Blasemaster class, and has a Cloud origin. But before you use the champion in your team, you need to know his best item build, abilities and counters.

TFT Yasuo build

Best Yasuo build (Items)

Hand of Justice - The champion wearing this item in any one of these - The Basic attacks and spells will inflict +45% damage or Basic attacks and spells will heal 45% of damage caused at the start of every round randomly. It has a starting mana +15, Crit. chance +10% and Dodge chance is +10%.

Guardian Angel - Prevents the champion's first death and it sends them into statis. They come back with 400 health within just a few seconds and get rid of all the negative impact. However, this effect will occur once during one combat.

Quicksilver - The person who wears this item is immune to crowd control during the early 10 seconds in the battle. However, a champion can only carry one Quicksilver at a time.

Yasuo Counter

Here is a list of the best Yasuo counter:

Abusing Elemental Hexes

Thieves Gloves

Playing on the Cloud Map

Stacking a Tank

Healing Debuffs

Yasuo TFT abilities

Striking Steel

The champion strikes two hexes forward and inflicts damage depending on his Attack Damage as physical damage. This is while involving the hit effects.

Image credits: League of Legends Fandom