TFT Diana Build: Learn How To Create The Best Build For Diana In TFT

TFT League of Legends has gained massive popularity since its introduction to the world of E-sports. Players have been competing at the highest level in TFT. TFT has a wide range of characters to build upon. These character constructs are extremely crucial to the game. With the help of the best character builds, players can have an edge over the competition. They have to build characters according to their strengths and weaknesses. Some of the players have been intrigued about the TFT Diana Build.

TFT Diana Build

Diana is one of the most used champions in the TFT league of Legends. Here are the stats for Diana:

Cost: 1

Health: 500 / 900 / 1620

Mana: 70

Armor: 30

MR: 20

DPS: 33 / 59 / 105

Damage: 50 / 90 / 162

Atk Spd: 0.65

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 1

Pale Cascade: Active

Diana shields herself for a few seconds and summons orbs to orbit around her. These orbs explode dealing magic damage when they contact an enemy, refreshing her shield when the final one explodes.

Damage: 70 / 80 / 90 / 100

Shield amount: 200 / 300 / 450 / 650

Orbs: 4 / 5 / 6 / 9

Moonlight: Origin

At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight champions star up until combat ends. (In the case of a tie, the champion with the most items is chosen.)

Stars up 1 champion

Stars up 2 champions

Assassin: Class

Innate: Before combat starts, Assassins leap to the enemy backline. Assassins' spells can critically strike and they gain bonus Critical Strike Damage and Chance.

10% Crit Chance and 30% Crit Damage

25% Crit Chance and 60% Crit Damage

40% Crit Chance and 90% Crit Damage

Here are the items that can help create the best build for Diana TFT:

Hextech Gunblade: The Holder’s spells heal them for 33% of the damage dealt. Excess healing fuels a shield that protects the holder up to 400 damage.

Titan’s Resolve: When the wearer takes damage or inflicts a critical hit, they gain a 2% stacking damage bonus. Stacks up to 25 times, at that point the wearer gains 25 Armour and Magic Resistance and increases in size.

Quicksilver: The Wearer is immune to crowd control for the first 10 seconds of combat.

Hand Of Justice: At the beginning of each planning phase, the wearer gets one of the following, basic attacks and spells deal +45% damage/ basic attacks and spells heal for 45% of the damage dealt.

Locket of the Iron Solari: When the combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 2 hexes in the same row get a shield that blocks 300/375/500/800 damage for 8 seconds.

Promo image source: tg Twitter Handle