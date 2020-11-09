Last Updated:

TFT Tier Leaderboards For October 2020: Here's The Entire Leaderboard For All Regions

TFT leaderboards is a list of the top tier players for different categories like challenger, master, diamond, bronze and more. Take a look at this list.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
tft

Teamfight Tactics is an auto battler game that was developed and published by Riot Games who also made League of Legends. TFT has the assets from League of Legends and the game is based on Dota Auto Chess, in which the players need to pick their champions and battle against seven other opponents. Continue reading to know all about the TFT Tier leaderboards.

League of Legends TFT Leaderboards 

The TFT Leaderboards display the top 100 players of any given region and any given tier. The information that these leaderboards show include Player ranks, what region they're in, what tier they're in, how many league points they have, their win rate, how many matches they've done, and out of those matches, how many wins and losses they have. The different categories in which the leaderboards are listed are 

  • All
  • Challenger
  • Grandmaster
  • Master
  • Diamond
  • Platinum
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Bronze
  • Iron

The below is a list of players on the leaderboards TFT in the order of Rank - Player - Region - Tier - League-Points - Win % - Matches - Wins - Losses.

  • 1 - Ginggg - TR - Challenger - 1633 - 37.1% - 132 - 49 - 83
  • 2 - 777꼴픽랜드 - KR - Challenger - 1481 - 22.0% - 173 - 38 - 135
  • 3 - Rubic - TR - Challenger - 1441 - 28.8% - 163 - 47 - 116
  • 4 - QWEUAHSDI - EUNE - Challenger - 1413 - 35.9% - 92 - 33 - 59
  • 5 - SeekN7eak - EUNE - Challenger - 1364 - 25.3% - 257 - 65 - 192
  • 6 - Omnî - OCE - Challenger - 1352 - 24.9% - 229 - 57 - 172
  • 7 - KR HyunTer - TR - Challenger - 1341 - 29.5% - 132 - 39 - 93
  • 8 - 쪼해피롱 - KR - Challenger - 1339 - 19.4% - 252 - 49 - 203
  • 9 - 띵 땡 - KR - Challenger - 1336 - 18.7% - 326 - 61 - 265
  • 10 - Yucong - NA - Challenger - 1329 - 20.1% - 204 - 41 - 163
  • 11 - twtv Rykomastery - EUW - Challenger - 1317 - 21.1% - 242 - 51 - 191
  • 12 - Wet Jungler - EUW - Challenger - 1313 - 19.5% - 118 - 23 - 95
  • 13 - Krmx - NA - Challenger - 1310 - 18.4% - 207 - 38 - 169
  • 14 - C9 k3soju - NA - Challenger - 1308 - 21.0% - 219 - 46 - 173
  • 15 - FluffyHS - EUW - Challenger - 1306 - 20.4% - 147 - 30 - 117
  • 16 - JMT 칼날부린 - KR - Challenger - 1300 - 13.3% - 226 - 30 - 196
  • 17 - GrandVice8 - NA - Challenger - 1286 - 23.3% - 163 - 38 - 125
  • 18 - Voltariux - EUW - Challenger - 1278 - 27.5% - 109 - 30 - 79
  • 19 - SanChess - KR - Challenger - 1276 - 24.5% - 143 - 35 - 108
  • 20 - Thrae - EUNE - Challenger - 1270 - 21.2% - 118 - 25 - 93
  • 21 - Luque - EUW - Challenger - 1267 - 18.6% - 221 - 41 - 180
  • 22 - TheAware - EUW - Challenger - 1265 - 16.1% - 199 - 32 - 167
  • 23 - zugrug - NA - Challenger - 1264 - 22.7% - 150 - 34 - 116
  • 24 - Kiyoon - NA - Challenger - 1258 - 28.6% - 182 - 52 - 130
  • 25 - Salvyyy - EUW - Challenger - 1254 - 29.0% - 93 - 27 - 66
  • 26 - techzz - BR - Challenger - 1251 - 23.2% - 125 - 29 - 96
  • 27 - Wed - BR - Challenger - 1249 - 18.9% - 296 - 56 - 240
  • 28 - SP 백기사 - KR - Challenger - 1238 - 22.1% - 244 - 54 - 190
  • 29 - Thrae21cz - EUNE - Challenger - 1227 - 27.9% - 104 - 29 - 75
  • 30 - Hi Im Hadaf - EUNE - Challenger - 1219 - 21.0% - 138 - 29 - 109
  • 31 - Cheche tft - LAS - Challenger - 1216 - 25.0% - 156 - 39 - 117
  • 32 - G O A T T T T - BR - Challenger - 1208 - 28.6% - 119 - 34 - 85
  • 33 - Serask - BR - Challenger - 1202 - 34.7% - 101 - 35 - 66
  • 34 - Blooddragon - EUW - Challenger - 1200 - 19.6% - 163 - 32 - 131
  • 35 - JMT 광어찡 - KR - Challenger - 1200 - 16.7% - 192 - 32 - 160
  • 36 - Ukkkkko - EUW - Challenger - 1194 - 22.6% - 195 - 44 - 151
  • 37 - DarkHydra - EUW - Challenger - 1191 - 16.6% - 169 - 28 - 141
  • 38 - Poltsc2 - NA - Challenger - 1190 - 22.3% - 184 - 41 - 143
  • 39 - KGE2 - KR - Challenger - 1188 - 19.5% - 215 - 42 - 173
  • 40 - EKPE8UDOH - TR - Challenger - 1179 - 21.9% - 219 - 48 - 171
  • 41 - lAdastra - TR - Challenger - 1177 - 20.7% - 222 - 46 - 176
  • 42 - 뚜두1 - KR - Challenger - 1168 - 19.8% - 212 - 42 - 170
  • 43 - AceofSpadesITA - EUW - Challenger - 1166 - 14.1% - 170 - 24 - 146
  • 44 - Hellts - BRChallenger - 1160 - 22.7% - 128 - 29 - 99
  • 45 - josepao1o twitch - OCEChallenger - 1158 - 22.5% - 173 - 39 - 134
  • 46 - SCientistiC tft - EUNEChallenger - 1153 - 18.2% - 170 - 31 - 139
  • 47 - JJPasak - EUNEChallenger - 1153 - 21.0% - 143 - 30 - 113
  • 48 - 롤체김병만 - KRChallenger - 1147 - 16.1% - 236 - 38 - 198
  • 49 - Treebeard TwTv - NAChallenger - 1146 - 21.6% - 310 - 67 - 243
  • 50 - Kvothe48 - TR - Challenger - 1143 - 23.9% - 289 - 69 - 220
  • 51 - Keane tft - OCE - Challenger - 1141 - 35.2% - 88 - 31 - 57
  • 52 - Chubby13unny - OCE - Challenger - 1138 - 15.6% - 186 - 29 - 157
  • 53 - playgosha - RU - Challenger - 1136 - 25.7% - 191 - 49 - 142
  • 54 - OFC Cute - EUNE - Challenger - 1134 - 14.8% - 155 - 23 - 132
  • 55 - Slooper - BR - Challenger - 1131 - 28.0% - 118 - 33 - 85
  • 56 - AFTV 웃바 - KR - Challenger - 1122 - 20.8% - 159 - 33 - 126
  • 57 - Zadust - BR - Challenger - 1121 - 26.5% - 113 - 30 - 83
  • 58 - enaek - NA - Challenger - 1121 - 23.9% - 142 - 34 - 108
  • 59 - 엠브로돈까스 - KR - Challenger - 1120 - 18.7% - 284 - 53 - 231
  • 60 - TwTvKoalaEsbelto - BR - Challenger - 1116 - 25.7% - 191 - 49 - 142
  • 61 - Greenbeing - LAS - Challenger - 1106 - 32.6% - 95 - 31 - 64
  • 62 - Xue - OCE - Challenger - 1104 - 21.4% - 117 - 25 - 92
  • 63 - 강천둥 - KR - Challenger - 1100 - 16.3% - 202 - 33 - 169
  • 64 - ToonTv - EUW - Challenger - 1098 - 14.1% - 249 - 35 - 214
  • 65 - Cynâr - TR - Challenger - 1098 - 30.3% - 119 - 36 - 83
  • 66 - ucbucp - TR - Challenger - 1096 - 25.6% - 156 - 401 - 16
  • 67 - 뿔보의 신 김뚜헝 - KR - Challenger - 1095 - 12.1% - 182 - 22 - 160
  • 68 - GooGieMonA - OCE - Challenger - 1088 - 21.6% - 116 - 25 - 91
  • 69 - Westblud - TR - Challenger - 1086 - 16.7% - 203 - 34 - 169
  • 70 - Ch1wy - LAN - Challenger - 1085 - 21.3% - 225 - 48 - 177
  • 71 - JMT Luzesky - KR - Challenger - 1081 - 22.3% - 166 - 37 - 129
  • 72 - Crims0n T1des - EUNE - Challenger - 1080 - 18.2% - 121 - 22 - 99
  • 73 - uL 바삭한빵 - KR - Challenger - 1078 - 23.5% - 132 - 31 - 101
  • 74 - Youtube Jjbgae - KR - Challenger - 1077 - 21.4% - 201 - 43 - 158
  • 75 - HASHIDA - EUW - Challenger - 1076 - 15.1% - 146 - 22 - 124
  • 76 - Pankro - EUNE - Challenger - 1067 - 22.6% - 137 - 31 - 106
  • 77 - 스페셜황제초밥 - KR - Challenger - 1067 - 21.8% - 266 - 58 - 208
  • 78 - Sunny Lu - EUW - Challenger - 1066 - 20.1% - 154 - 31 - 123
  • 79 - Break Asap - EUW - Challenger - 1065 - 25.2% - 155 - 39 - 116
  • 80 - Sinfony98 - EUW - Challenger - 1065 - 14.4% - 216 - 31 - 185
  • 81 - 영판항 - KR - Challenger - 1064 - 18.8% - 160 - 30 - 130
  • 82 - 5454XD - EUW - Challenger - 1062 - 19.8% - 162 - 32 - 130
  • 83 - Higa - EUW - Challenger - 1060 - 22.7% - 154 - 35 - 119
  • 84 - MÄRIØ - EUNE - Challenger - 1059 - 13.0% - 308 - 40 - 268
  • 85 - Cottontail - NA - Challenger - 1056 - 18.1% - 259 - 47 - 212
  • 86 - Glider - EUW - Challenger - 1055 - 16.1% - 174 - 28 - 146
  • 87 - czhxmmd - OCE - Challenger - 1055 - 23.9% - 264 - 63 - 201
  • 88 - Thundresso - OCE - Challenger - 1051 - 22.0% - 123 - 27 - 96
  • 89 - M35S - NA - Challenger - 1051 - 18.6% - 118 - 22 - 96
  • 90 - 묻어가는존재 - KR - Challenger - 1050 - 14.8% - 162 - 24 - 138
  • 91 - JustDream - LAS - Challenger - 1047 - 40.6% - 64 - 26 - 38
  • 92 - Hide øn bušh - LAN - Challenger - 1046 - 28.2% - 131 - 37 - 94
  • 93 - TFTACKK - EUW - Challenger - 1044 - 18.3% - 208 - 38 - 170
  • 94 - Girlfromnoxuss - LAS - Challenger - 1043 - 17.9% - 196 - 35 - 161
  • 95 - Flankes0 - TR - Challenger - 1041 - 29.8% - 121 - 36 - 85
  • 96 - iHG Vicer - EUNE - Challenger - 1037 - 21.5% - 158 - 34 - 124
  • 97 - lilsteppy - NA - Challenger - 1035 - 22.6% - 93 - 21 - 72
  • 98 - teachmeshreddín - EUW - Challenger - 1030 - 16.8% - 131 - 22 - 109
  • 99 - INI Magarky - EUW - Challenger - 1026 - 17.3% - 150 - 26 - 124
  • 100 - 독 페 - KR - Challenger - 1023 - 20.5% - 195 - 40 - 155

