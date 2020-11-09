TFT Tier Leaderboards For October 2020: Here's The Entire Leaderboard For All Regions

Teamfight Tactics is an auto battler game that was developed and published by Riot Games who also made League of Legends. TFT has the assets from League of Legends and the game is based on Dota Auto Chess, in which the players need to pick their champions and battle against seven other opponents. Continue reading to know all about the TFT Tier leaderboards.

Also read | Visit All 17 Locations Fortnite: How To Complete XP Xtravaganza challenge

League of Legends TFT Leaderboards

Also read | Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Learn The Choices For Sky Larsen's Fate And The Consequences

The TFT Leaderboards display the top 100 players of any given region and any given tier. The information that these leaderboards show include Player ranks, what region they're in, what tier they're in, how many league points they have, their win rate, how many matches they've done, and out of those matches, how many wins and losses they have. The different categories in which the leaderboards are listed are

All

Challenger

Grandmaster

Master

Diamond

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Iron

The below is a list of players on the leaderboards TFT in the order of Rank - Player - Region - Tier - League-Points - Win % - Matches - Wins - Losses.

1 - Ginggg - TR - Challenger - 1633 - 37.1% - 132 - 49 - 83

2 - 777꼴픽랜드 - KR - Challenger - 1481 - 22.0% - 173 - 38 - 135

3 - Rubic - TR - Challenger - 1441 - 28.8% - 163 - 47 - 116

4 - QWEUAHSDI - EUNE - Challenger - 1413 - 35.9% - 92 - 33 - 59

5 - SeekN7eak - EUNE - Challenger - 1364 - 25.3% - 257 - 65 - 192

6 - Omnî - OCE - Challenger - 1352 - 24.9% - 229 - 57 - 172

7 - KR HyunTer - TR - Challenger - 1341 - 29.5% - 132 - 39 - 93

8 - 쪼해피롱 - KR - Challenger - 1339 - 19.4% - 252 - 49 - 203

9 - 띵 땡 - KR - Challenger - 1336 - 18.7% - 326 - 61 - 265

10 - Yucong - NA - Challenger - 1329 - 20.1% - 204 - 41 - 163

11 - twtv Rykomastery - EUW - Challenger - 1317 - 21.1% - 242 - 51 - 191

12 - Wet Jungler - EUW - Challenger - 1313 - 19.5% - 118 - 23 - 95

13 - Krmx - NA - Challenger - 1310 - 18.4% - 207 - 38 - 169

14 - C9 k3soju - NA - Challenger - 1308 - 21.0% - 219 - 46 - 173

15 - FluffyHS - EUW - Challenger - 1306 - 20.4% - 147 - 30 - 117

16 - JMT 칼날부린 - KR - Challenger - 1300 - 13.3% - 226 - 30 - 196

17 - GrandVice8 - NA - Challenger - 1286 - 23.3% - 163 - 38 - 125

18 - Voltariux - EUW - Challenger - 1278 - 27.5% - 109 - 30 - 79

19 - SanChess - KR - Challenger - 1276 - 24.5% - 143 - 35 - 108

20 - Thrae - EUNE - Challenger - 1270 - 21.2% - 118 - 25 - 93

21 - Luque - EUW - Challenger - 1267 - 18.6% - 221 - 41 - 180

22 - TheAware - EUW - Challenger - 1265 - 16.1% - 199 - 32 - 167

23 - zugrug - NA - Challenger - 1264 - 22.7% - 150 - 34 - 116

24 - Kiyoon - NA - Challenger - 1258 - 28.6% - 182 - 52 - 130

25 - Salvyyy - EUW - Challenger - 1254 - 29.0% - 93 - 27 - 66

26 - techzz - BR - Challenger - 1251 - 23.2% - 125 - 29 - 96

27 - Wed - BR - Challenger - 1249 - 18.9% - 296 - 56 - 240

28 - SP 백기사 - KR - Challenger - 1238 - 22.1% - 244 - 54 - 190

29 - Thrae21cz - EUNE - Challenger - 1227 - 27.9% - 104 - 29 - 75

30 - Hi Im Hadaf - EUNE - Challenger - 1219 - 21.0% - 138 - 29 - 109

31 - Cheche tft - LAS - Challenger - 1216 - 25.0% - 156 - 39 - 117

32 - G O A T T T T - BR - Challenger - 1208 - 28.6% - 119 - 34 - 85

33 - Serask - BR - Challenger - 1202 - 34.7% - 101 - 35 - 66

34 - Blooddragon - EUW - Challenger - 1200 - 19.6% - 163 - 32 - 131

35 - JMT 광어찡 - KR - Challenger - 1200 - 16.7% - 192 - 32 - 160

36 - Ukkkkko - EUW - Challenger - 1194 - 22.6% - 195 - 44 - 151

37 - DarkHydra - EUW - Challenger - 1191 - 16.6% - 169 - 28 - 141

38 - Poltsc2 - NA - Challenger - 1190 - 22.3% - 184 - 41 - 143

39 - KGE2 - KR - Challenger - 1188 - 19.5% - 215 - 42 - 173

40 - EKPE8UDOH - TR - Challenger - 1179 - 21.9% - 219 - 48 - 171

41 - lAdastra - TR - Challenger - 1177 - 20.7% - 222 - 46 - 176

42 - 뚜두1 - KR - Challenger - 1168 - 19.8% - 212 - 42 - 170

43 - AceofSpadesITA - EUW - Challenger - 1166 - 14.1% - 170 - 24 - 146

44 - Hellts - BRChallenger - 1160 - 22.7% - 128 - 29 - 99

45 - josepao1o twitch - OCEChallenger - 1158 - 22.5% - 173 - 39 - 134

46 - SCientistiC tft - EUNEChallenger - 1153 - 18.2% - 170 - 31 - 139

47 - JJPasak - EUNEChallenger - 1153 - 21.0% - 143 - 30 - 113

48 - 롤체김병만 - KRChallenger - 1147 - 16.1% - 236 - 38 - 198

49 - Treebeard TwTv - NAChallenger - 1146 - 21.6% - 310 - 67 - 243

50 - Kvothe48 - TR - Challenger - 1143 - 23.9% - 289 - 69 - 220

51 - Keane tft - OCE - Challenger - 1141 - 35.2% - 88 - 31 - 57

52 - Chubby13unny - OCE - Challenger - 1138 - 15.6% - 186 - 29 - 157

53 - playgosha - RU - Challenger - 1136 - 25.7% - 191 - 49 - 142

54 - OFC Cute - EUNE - Challenger - 1134 - 14.8% - 155 - 23 - 132

55 - Slooper - BR - Challenger - 1131 - 28.0% - 118 - 33 - 85

56 - AFTV 웃바 - KR - Challenger - 1122 - 20.8% - 159 - 33 - 126

57 - Zadust - BR - Challenger - 1121 - 26.5% - 113 - 30 - 83

58 - enaek - NA - Challenger - 1121 - 23.9% - 142 - 34 - 108

59 - 엠브로돈까스 - KR - Challenger - 1120 - 18.7% - 284 - 53 - 231

60 - TwTvKoalaEsbelto - BR - Challenger - 1116 - 25.7% - 191 - 49 - 142

61 - Greenbeing - LAS - Challenger - 1106 - 32.6% - 95 - 31 - 64

62 - Xue - OCE - Challenger - 1104 - 21.4% - 117 - 25 - 92

63 - 강천둥 - KR - Challenger - 1100 - 16.3% - 202 - 33 - 169

64 - ToonTv - EUW - Challenger - 1098 - 14.1% - 249 - 35 - 214

65 - Cynâr - TR - Challenger - 1098 - 30.3% - 119 - 36 - 83

66 - ucbucp - TR - Challenger - 1096 - 25.6% - 156 - 401 - 16

67 - 뿔보의 신 김뚜헝 - KR - Challenger - 1095 - 12.1% - 182 - 22 - 160

68 - GooGieMonA - OCE - Challenger - 1088 - 21.6% - 116 - 25 - 91

69 - Westblud - TR - Challenger - 1086 - 16.7% - 203 - 34 - 169

70 - Ch1wy - LAN - Challenger - 1085 - 21.3% - 225 - 48 - 177

71 - JMT Luzesky - KR - Challenger - 1081 - 22.3% - 166 - 37 - 129

72 - Crims0n T1des - EUNE - Challenger - 1080 - 18.2% - 121 - 22 - 99

73 - uL 바삭한빵 - KR - Challenger - 1078 - 23.5% - 132 - 31 - 101

74 - Youtube Jjbgae - KR - Challenger - 1077 - 21.4% - 201 - 43 - 158

75 - HASHIDA - EUW - Challenger - 1076 - 15.1% - 146 - 22 - 124

76 - Pankro - EUNE - Challenger - 1067 - 22.6% - 137 - 31 - 106

77 - 스페셜황제초밥 - KR - Challenger - 1067 - 21.8% - 266 - 58 - 208

78 - Sunny Lu - EUW - Challenger - 1066 - 20.1% - 154 - 31 - 123

79 - Break Asap - EUW - Challenger - 1065 - 25.2% - 155 - 39 - 116

80 - Sinfony98 - EUW - Challenger - 1065 - 14.4% - 216 - 31 - 185

81 - 영판항 - KR - Challenger - 1064 - 18.8% - 160 - 30 - 130

82 - 5454XD - EUW - Challenger - 1062 - 19.8% - 162 - 32 - 130

83 - Higa - EUW - Challenger - 1060 - 22.7% - 154 - 35 - 119

84 - MÄRIØ - EUNE - Challenger - 1059 - 13.0% - 308 - 40 - 268

85 - Cottontail - NA - Challenger - 1056 - 18.1% - 259 - 47 - 212

86 - Glider - EUW - Challenger - 1055 - 16.1% - 174 - 28 - 146

87 - czhxmmd - OCE - Challenger - 1055 - 23.9% - 264 - 63 - 201

88 - Thundresso - OCE - Challenger - 1051 - 22.0% - 123 - 27 - 96

89 - M35S - NA - Challenger - 1051 - 18.6% - 118 - 22 - 96

90 - 묻어가는존재 - KR - Challenger - 1050 - 14.8% - 162 - 24 - 138

91 - JustDream - LAS - Challenger - 1047 - 40.6% - 64 - 26 - 38

92 - Hide øn bušh - LAN - Challenger - 1046 - 28.2% - 131 - 37 - 94

93 - TFTACKK - EUW - Challenger - 1044 - 18.3% - 208 - 38 - 170

94 - Girlfromnoxuss - LAS - Challenger - 1043 - 17.9% - 196 - 35 - 161

95 - Flankes0 - TR - Challenger - 1041 - 29.8% - 121 - 36 - 85

96 - iHG Vicer - EUNE - Challenger - 1037 - 21.5% - 158 - 34 - 124

97 - lilsteppy - NA - Challenger - 1035 - 22.6% - 93 - 21 - 72

98 - teachmeshreddín - EUW - Challenger - 1030 - 16.8% - 131 - 22 - 109

99 - INI Magarky - EUW - Challenger - 1026 - 17.3% - 150 - 26 - 124

100 - 독 페 - KR - Challenger - 1023 - 20.5% - 195 - 40 - 155

Also read | Red Dead Redemption 2 Wintergreen Berries Location; Become A Botanist In RDR 2

Also read | Genshin Impact Thundersoother Artifact Set: How To Get The Item?