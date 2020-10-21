TFT Nami - Build, Abilities, And The Best Counters Against The Champion

TFT or Teamfight Tactics is one of the most talked-about online multiplayer games right now. The auto battler from Riot has gained widespread popularity in recent months for introducing a range of new content and features to the title. The video game also features a multitude of champions that come with a unique set of abilities and skillsets. However, you need to be aware of the character traits and attributes before you have them on your team. It is also important to know about their best builds or counters if you are playing against them.

Nami is one of the highly popular characters that you can use on your team in TFT. She already possesses a powerful ability and can be far more valuable to your team if paired with the best item build. It is also necessary that you are aware of her best counters if you are planning a team against her. So, let us quickly walk you through Nami's best item build, abilities and counters.

TFT Nami build

Best Nami build (Items)

Guardian Angel

The item prevents the champion's first death and sends them into stasis. Within a few seconds, they make a comeback with 400 Health. As a result, all the wounds and negative impacts are cleared out. A Guardian Angel is created using the B.F. Sword, and the Chain Vest.

Rabadon's Deathcap

When equipped with the Rabadon's Deathcap, the item allows the champion an added Spell Power. The Rabadon's Deathcap is created using the Needlessly Large Rod.

Spear of Shojin

The Spear of Shojin gives the champion an ability to gains 15% of the max mana with every attack. A Spear of Shojin is created using the B.F. Sword, and Tear of the Goddess.

Nami Counter

Here is a list of the best Nami counter:

Maokai

Braum

Bard

Leona

Janna

Zilean

Blitzcrank

Lulu

Thresh

Brand

Nami TFT abilities

Tidal Wave

The champion unleashes a huge tidal wave on her opponents, which damages and knocks them cold for a few seconds. As for the allies who get hit with the wave get empowered, they receive extra magic damage. Here's a look at the stats:

Damage - 150 / 250 / 350

Stun Duration - 1.5 / 2 / 2.5

Bonus Damage - 25 / 50 / 30

Bonus Damage for the Allies - 25 / 50 / 300

Image credits: League of Legends Fandom