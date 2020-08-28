When Will Apex Legends Be Cross Platform? More About Apex Legends Cross Play Release Date

Apex Legends has been one of the most played games of the current generation. It is a free-to-play FPP shooter game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The makers recently announced that their Apex Legends Crossplay is coming to all platforms. Read more to know bout Apex legends Cross Platform.

Season 6 is now live across all platforms!

Apex Legends Cross-platform Release date

For everyone still asking about #ApexLegends cross-play: No exact release date has been confirmed yet, it's still just "Fall 2020".



No exact release date has been confirmed yet, it's still just "Fall 2020".

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement of going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020.

The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release. Currently, they have released their Season 6 that has been keeping their playing going. The makers have added a lot of new features with Season 6 including some new weapons. Take a look at our series of stories on Apex Legends.

Most asked questions about Apex Legends

Where can I download Apex Legends?

Apex Legends can be downloaded using the following stores and techniques:

Origin Direct Download (PC)

PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4)

Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

How to report players in Apex Legends?

Bring up the in-game menu while playing the game (Press Tab for PC, Options for PS4, Menu for Xbox One).

Select the Squad tab option.

Open the Squad selection tab in Apex Legends.

Click on the warning symbol. This symbol can be spotted under each and every player.

Then choose the reason for reporting the player.

A screen will pop up that will give an area to enter a player name and what type of report the players want to make.

The players will have to select the reason for reporting the player.

Players can also reach out to Kamu that helps the makers to remove any cheaters off their servers.

Some common reasons reported:

“Shot me with no line of sight”

“The aim was snapping to targets”

“Moving in impossible ways”

“Ammo or recoil was unusual”

“Choosing the reason you are reporting a player in Apex Legends.”

