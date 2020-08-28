When Will Apex Legends Be Cross Platform? More About Apex Legends Cross Play Release Date

Apex Legends has been one of the most played games of the current generation. It is a free-to-play FPP shooter game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The makers recently announced that their Apex Legends Crossplay is coming to all platforms. Read more to know bout Apex legends Cross Platform.
Fancy a go? Season 6 is now live across all platforms! 😎 pic.twitter.com/C9U3hkeFgd— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 18, 2020
For everyone still asking about #ApexLegends cross-play: No exact release date has been confirmed yet, it's still just "Fall 2020".— Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) August 27, 2020
We'll keep you updated: https://t.co/mLDRcwMUsc
The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement of going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020.
The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release. Currently, they have released their Season 6 that has been keeping their playing going. The makers have added a lot of new features with Season 6 including some new weapons. Take a look at our series of stories on Apex Legends.
