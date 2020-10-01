TFT Patch Notes Are Out Now; Get All The Details You Need To Know

TFT League of legends is a round-based strategy game that players love to pour hours in. TFT League of Legends is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and PC. TFT has just released their new update which adds dramatic changes to the game. They have mentioned on their website that this update will add more 'buffs than nerfs' and it is going to be more of 'tricking than treating'.

Also read: TFT Patch Notes 10.20: What's New & When Will TFT 10.20 Update Release?

Also read: TFT Victorious Little Legends: How To Get Victorious Little Legends In TFT Set 4?

TFT patch notes

TFT patch notes are very detailed and mention significant changes to the game. These changes have been made while keeping the players at the forefront, it also targets issues faced by the platforms too. Check out the TFT patch notes below:

Combat Recap:

The Combat Recap panel has new capabilities: it will now display total damage blocked, shields, and healing for your team.

Round Timer

Removed the extra 5 seconds of planning per round for the start of each Set.

General Balance

Cultist(3) Tyrant Galio: Attack Damage: 150 ⇒ 125

Cultist(3) Tyrant Galio: Health: 1800 ⇒ 1600

Dusk Team Spell Power: 20/20/50 ⇒ 20/20/40

Dusk Spell Power: 0/50/75 ⇒ 0/50/70

Keeper Shield: 175/250/325 ⇒ 175/250/400

Mage Spell Power: 70/110/180% ⇒ 80/110/180%

Spirit Attack Speed: 35%/90% ⇒ 35%/80%

Fortune:

0 Losses: 2g ⇒ 3g

1 Loss: 4.5g ⇒ 6.5g

2 Losses: 8g ⇒ 11.5g

3 Losses: 13g ⇒ 17g

4 Losses: 18.5g ⇒ 24g

5 Losses: 23.5g ⇒ 31g

6 Losses: 29g ⇒ 38g

7 Losses: 35g ⇒ 45g

8 Losses: 41.5g ⇒ 55g

9 Losses: 55g ⇒ 70g

Average Value: 9.25g ⇒ 10.25g

Removed the all Gold drop

Added a Spatula drop

Added a very rare “Jackpot”...think items...lots of items.

Aphelios’ turrets will now die exactly when he dies instead of lingering for up to .24 seconds.

Sett will no longer casually walk back onto the stage only to disappear when knocked out by Lee Sin.

You can now properly cast Unforgiven while Disarmed.

Thresh, Warwick, and XinZhao’s click boxes have been extended vertically to better represent the size of the units.

Nami’s CC can no longer be overridden by other knock-up effects (like Lulu).

Vi can now cast her spell at a long-range when equipped with a Rapid Firecannon.

Azir’s Soldiers no longer have 5.00 Attack Speed which could cause units to target them with their spells

Lee Sin will no longer knock out units who are immune to CC

Also read: TFT Set 4 Release Time: Know All About The Champion Buffs And Features Of 10.19

Also read: How To Get 9 Cultists In TFT To Summon The Supreme Overlord Galio?

Promo image source: League of Legends