Oculus Quest 2 System Requirements; What Do You Need To Run The Oculus Quest 2?

The gaming world is looking into the possibility of including Virtual Reality as a future recourse. Virtual Reality will help redesign the gaming world completely. It will change the way players, approach a game, playing styles, and also the user base.

Oculus by Facebook has been one of the pioneers of VR technology. Oculus Rift was their first VR device which was successful and now they have come up with their latest VR headset, Oculus Quest 2.

There’s a new era of gaming. And it’s right in your hands. Ditch the cords and grab hold of the new wireless #Quest2. #PlayForReal https://t.co/oTDaC47z7n pic.twitter.com/v7LFfndkbS — Oculus (@oculus) October 13, 2020

Oculus Quest 2 System requirements

The Oculus Quest 2 is a more advanced headset from the previous-gen headset. The headset has undergone some serious development to support the next-gen graphics and next-gen gaming. To support this headset, users might need a heavier set up than usual. Here are the minimum and recommended Oculus Quest 2 System requirements:

Windows: 7/8/10

macOS: 10.10+ (x86 only)

2.0+ GHz processor

2.0 GB system ram

Oculus Link Compatibility

The Oculus Quest 2 ships with an Oculus link so that players can connect to their gaming PCs. Here are the compatibility details for the Oculus Link:

Processor:

Intel i5-4590/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater

GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Desktop, 6 GB

NVIDIA Titan X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (All)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (All)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series (All)

AMD 400 Series

AMD 500 Series

AMD 5000 Series

AMD Vega Series

Memory:

8GB or more RAM

Operating System:

Windows 10

USB port

1x USB Port

Software Requirements:

To use Oculus Link, the players need the Oculus PC app. Once they've downloaded the PC app, make sure that the Oculus PC software version is up to date and that their Quest is running the latest operating system.

Oculus Quest 2 Specs

Oculus Quest 2 is the most advanced VR headset to date. To create such an advanced headset, the developers have added a number of intense features. These features will enable the Oculus Quest 2 to handle the next-gen graphics. Here is the spec sheet for the Oculus Quest 2:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2

RAM: 6GB

Resolution: 1832 x 1920

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Storage: 64GB / 256GB

Integrated speakers and microphone

2-3 hours battery life

Adjustable IPD with three settings for 58, 63 and 68mm

Redesigned controllers

