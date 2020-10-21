TFT Wukong Build - Maximise The Potential Of Your Character Exponentially In TFT

League of Legends TFT is one of the most popular games. TFT has gotten well known among proficient League of Legends players. The characters the players use to play the game are incredibly significant to the gameplay. Players can manufacture these characters to utilize them at their most extreme potential. Some character constructs can be somewhat precarious now and again. Players have been intrigued about the TFT Wukong Build.

TFT Wukong Build

Wukong is one of the champions from the TFT League of Legends. Here are the stats for Wukong:

Cost: 1

Health: 650 / 1170 / 2106

Mana: 50

Armor: 40

MR: 30

DPS: 36 / 64 / 116

Damage: 55 / 99 / 178

Atk Spd: 0.65

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 1

Crushing Blow: Active

Wukong slams his target with his staff, dealing a percent of his Attack Damage as physical damage and stunning them for a few seconds.

Percent damage: 225% / 250% / 275%

Stun duration: 1.5 / 2 / 3

Divine: Origin

Upon attacking 6 times or dropping below 50% health, Divine units remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 40% reduced damage and dealing 40% bonus true damage for the duration of the ascension.

4 seconds

7 seconds

10 seconds

14 seconds

Vanguard: Class

Vanguard champions gain bonus Armor.

100 Armor

250 Armor

600 Armor

1500 Armor

Here are the items required to create the best Wukong Build:

Locket of the Iron Solari: When the combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 2 hexes in the same row get a shield that blocks 300/375/500/800 damage for 8 seconds.

Zeke’s Herald: When the combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain +40% attack speed for the rest of the combat.

Sunfire Cape: At the start of every combat and every 2 seconds thereafter, a random enemy within 2 hexes is burned for 25% of their maximum health over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50%.

Rapid Firecannon: The holder gains a 200% attack range, their basic attacks cannot miss.

Zephyr: When the combat begins, the wearer summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for 5 seconds.

Wukong Counter Characters

Kayle: The Judicator

Camille: The Steel Shadow

Rumble: The Mechanized Menace

Wukong Counter Items

Pantheon: Artisan of War

Renekton: Butcher of the Sands

Jarvan IV: Exemplar of Demacia

Teemo: Swift Scout

Promo Image Source: Genome Twitter Handle