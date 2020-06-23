Where Does The Last Of Us 2 Take Place And Which Year Is The Story Set In?

The Last of Us Part 2 is a sequel to Naughty Dog’s original The Last of Us video game that released in 2013. The action-adventure game picks up the story of Ellie and Joel after the events of the original title. It features a campaign length of nearly 30 hours and has a total of 11 distinct chapters.

Where does The Last of Us 2 take place?

The story of The Last of Us Part 2 is set in Jackson, Wyoming, five years after the conclusion of the original title and almost 25 years after the outbreak of the Cordyceps Brain Infection. It takes place in a pandemic-ravaged world where Ellie is a young adult and lives in a settlement in Jackson County along with Joel and a bunch of other characters from the original game. They patrol the place to protect it from all the infected people and bandits.

However, the peace is short-lived and a horrible event changes their course of life. On day one of patrol days, things go extremely violent, sending Ellie on a murderous rampage of vengeance.

Unlike the earlier game where players mostly got to play as Joel, The Last of Us 2 sees Ellie as a central character. The first Last of Us game was set in Austin, Texas, for the opening part, whereas the first major city section was set in Boston. As for the next act, involving Henry and Sam, it took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Last of Us 2 is developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is exclusive for the PS4 and can be purchased from the PlayStation Store. In India, the game is available for ₹3,999. This is the base price of the video game. It has a file size of 93.37 GB.

The Last of Us 2 game editions

The game is available in four editions – Standard Edition, Special Edition, Digital Edition, Collector's Edition, and Ellie Edition. Here’s what you will receive with each edition of the game.

The Last of Us 2 Standard Edition

Base game and any applicable pre-order bonuses

Collectable steelbook

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

PS4 Dynamic Theme

6 PSN avatars

The Last of Us 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Base game and any applicable pre-order bonuses

Digital mini art book from Dark Horse

Digital soundtrack

6 PSN avatars

The Last of Us 2 Collector's Edition

Base game and any applicable pre-order bonuses

12" Ellie statue

A life-sized replica of Ellie's bracelet

Collectable steelbook

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

Set of six enamel pins

Lithograph art print

Set of five stickers

PSN Dynamic Theme

Six PSN avatars

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of the mini art book

The Last of Us 2 Ellie Edition

Base game and any applicable pre-order bonuses

Full-sized recreation of Ellie's backpack

Embroidered patch

7" vinyl record with original music

12" Ellie statue

Set of five stickers

Set of six enamel pins

Lithograph art print

A life-sized replica of Ellie's bracelet

Collectable steelbook

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of the mini art book

PSN Dynamic Theme

Six PSN avatars

